The landscapes of film and television look far different now than they did when they were introduced to us as children. At this point, it’s virtually impossible to keep up with the new content landing on the multitude of must-have streaming services weekly. Most of which allow you to binge a full season in a day before moving on to your next mindless, passive watch. The constant flow of media makes watching new releases feel almost like a chore so that you can get through small talk in the office or scroll on social media without coming across spoilers you haven’t had time to catch up on yet. Because of this, many are craving the nostalgia of their favorite childhood shows.

Before Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and all the other platforms that took over the world, we had to wait a full week to watch an episode in real-time. There was no opportunity to rewind or pause what was playing out on the screen. Though they were far less necessary back then as cell phones weren’t distracting us from one form of media with another. On the bright side, the invention of streaming platforms now makes it easier than ever to revisit old classics without breaking the bank. Read on to find out which childhood shows we’ve been wanting to watch lately and tell us what you would add to our list in the comments.

Kenan & Kel (1996-2000)

IMDb: 7.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 75%

After winning over audiences with their comedic antics on Nickelodeon’s All That, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell had the privilege of starring in their own series beginning in 1996. The sketch comedy series was set in Chicago and ran for four seasons until 2000. Fans were sad to see it end, but thankfully, Thompson and Mitchell’s friendship continued long past the expiry date of Kenan & Kel. Just last year the actors reunited for Good Burger 2, now streaming on Paramount+.

The Proud Family (2001-2005)

IMDb: 6.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 40%

There’s something undeniably relatable about teenage Penny Proud, her overbearing father, Oscar, and her oddball group of friends. The Disney series (and its more recent reboot) has faced some criticism for their portrayal of dark-skinned characters. Particularly Dijonay Jones, who isn’t always the most loyal pal to Penny on more than one occasion. The Proud Family creators gave viewers 54 comedic and heartwarming episodes during the animated sitcom’s original run, and that was followed by a 2005 film. Since then, a third season of the Louder and Prouder edition has also been confirmed.

Moesha (1996-2001)

IMDb: 5.9/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

45-year-old Brandy Norwood is an icon for so many more reasons than just being our vocal Bible throughout the ‘90s. Beginning in 1996 she took on the lead role in Moesha – which follows the songstress as a teenager trying to find a balance between her education, friends and cute boys. In addition to all of this, Brandy’s on-screen persona was building a bond with her father’s new wife amid a major period of change, doing her best to be the glue holding her loved ones together throughout it all.

The PJs (1999-2001)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Animation work isn’t what Eddie Murphy is best known for, but he certainly has contributed some memorable characters to the world of pop culture throughout his career. Disney’s Mulan and Dreamworks’ Shrek quickly come to mind, but we can’t forget The PJs, a short-lived comedy series that takes us to the Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs housing project, where Thurgood Stubbs acts as superintendent. He and his wife Muriel (voiced by Loretta Devine) were the main characters, showing audiences the realities of living in the big city projects.

A Different World (1987-1993)

IMDb: 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

After The Cosby Show came A Different World, starring Lisa Bonet, Dawnn Lewis, Kadeem Hardison and Darryl M. Bell through the late ‘80s to the early ‘90s. The spinoff followed Bonet, who plays Denise Huxtable, as she heads off to Hillman College, a primarily Black school where she rooms with a divorced freshman named Jaleesa (Lewis) and naive Maggie (Marisa Tomei), one of the school’s few White students. Midway through the show, the lead actress left after announcing a pregnancy, though Bonet did briefly return to The Cosby Show before ultimately being fired in 1991 for tardiness and lack of professionalism.

Fillmore! (2002-2004)

IMDb: 7.6/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Fillmore! didn’t last as long as other Disney animated shows, but it certainly did leave us laughing from 2002 to 2004. Cornelius C. Fillmore was voiced by childhood favourite Orlando Brown, who appeared in so many feel-good releases throughout the early years of his career. At X Middle School he was a member of the Safety Patrol squad, helping to solve crimes alongside his classmates – sort of like a male Kim Possible.

The Jamie Foxx Show (1996-2001)

IMDb: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Jamie Foxx’s 2023 health scare certainly caused the actor to slow down and focus on his well-being, but even that can’t erase his epic past, which includes his five-season run as the star of his self-titled sitcom. The Project Power actor is talented in all of his roles, but this one hardly required any acting as he played an aspiring entertainer from Texas who heads to Hollywood on the hunt for fame and fortune. While seeking out his big break, Foxx takes a job at his uncle’s hotel, the King’s Towers, where he spends more time flirting with the front desk attendant than focusing on his duties.

That’s So Raven (2003-2007)

IMDb: 6.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Thanks to the existence of Disney+, it’s now easier than ever to revisit nostalgic favorites from our younger days, such as That’s So Raven. The popular show followed teenage psychic Raven Baxter and her two best friends, Eddie (Orlando Brown) and Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) while dealing with high school bullies, prophetic visions, and Raven’s scheming younger brother, Cory. Speaking of the Kyle Massey-played role, he eventually got a spin-off series, Cory in the House. Meanwhile, today’s kids are being introduced to our favorite clairvoyant via Raven’s Home, where Miss Baxter raises her two children on her own.

Living Single (1993-1998)

IMDb: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

The lack of diversity throughout the New York-based series Friends makes it hard for Black people to fully relate, which is why many grew up watching Living Single instead. As it turns out, the Queen Latifah-led project was a source of inspiration for its’ White counterpart, which follows six Black 20-somethings, many of whom live together in a Brooklyn brownstone. It ran on the Fox network from 1993 to 1998, with Kim Coles, John Henton, Erica Alexander, Kim Fields and Terrence C. Carson appearing alongside Latifah.

Sister, Sister (1994-1999)

IMDb: 6.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Tia and Tamera Mowry don’t take on acting gigs like they did throughout their childhood, but back in the day, the twins were booked and busy. Sister, Sister was a favorite for young people all across the country throughout the latter half of the ‘90s. This was largely due to the compelling story of the two young girls being separated at birth and then reuniting only by chance years later, changing their lives forever.