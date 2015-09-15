Tyler Perry’s Sistas is in its eighth season, which is a rare milestone, especially for a drama series from and starring Black creatives.

Executive produced, directed, and written by Perry, the one-hour drama follows a tight-knit group of single Black women navigating love, self-discovery, careers, and friendship. Season 8 continues the lines between their personal and professional lives in ways they never expected.

Filmed in Georgia, the series features an ensemble cast including KJ Smith, Novi Brown, Mignon Baker, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Devale Ellis, Chido Nwokocha, and Brian Jordan Jr.

During the show’s SCAD TVfest panel, the cast recently reflected on the significance of having eight seasons so far and the passionate fan base that has fueled Sistas’ success.

A rare, Black-led, TV achievement

With few Black-led and created TV series making it to eight seasons, the cast acknowledged the significance of this milestone.

“I feel honored,” Smith said. “I feel honored that we’ve been put in this position, that we’ve been responsible with our position, and that we’ve done what I didn’t know or could have dreamed we could do. I mean, when we travel the world, people are saying our names, they’re saying our character names. They’re telling us they love the show. And I just feel incredibly honored.”

Brown echoed the sentiment, recognizing the sacrifices that come with longevity in the industry. “It makes the sacrifices worth it, and I know everybody in here is sacrificing right now,” she told the crowd. “Just stay focused. It is worth the wait.”

Hayslett shared how Sistas’ reach extends beyond the U.S. “To have the impact that we’ve had on so many people across the world… I was in Rome this summer, and somebody was like, ‘Fatima!’ And my mom and dad were like, ‘What?’ It’s mind-blowing to know how far our reach is. I don’t take this platform for granted.”

Nwokocha reflected on the uncertainties of pursuing acting and how Sistas has provided stability in a tough industry. “There’s a lot of uncertainty when it comes to becoming an actor and pursuing this dream,” he said. “So to be able to be on a show and have this platform over the course of eight seasons now, it’s incredible. So I’m just honored, and I don’t take it lightly as well.”

Jordan Jr. highlighted the show’s endurance through challenging times, from the pandemic to industry strikes. “I’m honored, but I also feel powerful because coming up as an actor and trying to get a job is very difficult. And when you get a job, that’s one thing, but to be able to keep a job through a pandemic, through a strike, and different administrations—it’s a powerful feeling to know that you still have one, season after season, and that people love it enough to continue to watch. And also just being a Black actor, knowing that Black programming on a Black network can last this long and have this much power is beautiful. It’s honoring, and it’s something to be remembered so that we can get more things like this made in the future.”

The fans: A family-like connection

Beyond the show’s success, the cast emphasized how Sistas fans feel more like extended family.

“Y’all feel like parents sometimes,” Brown joked. “But honestly, at the end of the day, that’s how a Morris Chestnut is made, that’s how a Nia Long is made, that’s how Viola Davis is made. Being on a specifically Black-created show is so unique. It’s so different. We have a couple of co-stars who came from other shows that are more diverse, and it’s not the same because you guys come up to us like, ‘Okay, so girl, when is Karen going to have this baby, ’cause …’ It’s like we’ve been talking the whole time as if we’re at a family reunion. I feel like I got cousins everywhere.”

Brown also shared how the show’s impact transcends borders. “Mignon and I have been on several trips together. People recognize us in different countries, in different languages. So it is a wild experience, but I feel like I have a big family.”