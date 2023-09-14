Netflix’s Untamed premiered globally on July 17, 2025, instantly captivating audiences with its moody tone, lush national park setting and tangled emotional core. It is a blend of murder mystery, family drama and psychological suspense. The six-episode limited series quickly climbed Netflix’s Top 10 list thanks to strong performances and a twist-heavy plot. The series stars Eric Bana as Kyle Turner, a hardened park ranger carrying the trauma of his son’s unsolved murder. Alongside him is Sam Neill as Paul Souter, Kyle’s mentor and Yosemite’s Chief Ranger, but his composed exterior hides a haunting secret. Then there is Rosemarie DeWitt, who plays Jill Bodwin, Kyle’s ex-wife, and Lily Santiago, who plays Naya Vasquez, a rookie ranger navigating the wilderness (and her colleagues’ dark pasts).

The thrilling crime show is set against the breathtaking yet treacherous backdrop of Yosemite National Park and asks big questions about justice, guilt, and redemption. While the finale delivers emotional closure, it also leaves several morally gray areas. So, this Untamed ending explained offers a breakdown of the major reveals shaping the narrative.

What is ‘Untamed’ about?

Untamed is a slow-burn crime thriller that, at its core, centers around a grieving father who is still reeling from the unsolved disappearance and death of his young son, Caleb. This aspect of Kyle’s past is revealed at the end of episode one and continues to haunt him throughout the show.

Kyle is stationed at Yosemite National Park when the body of a young woman is discovered beneath the cliffs of El Capitan, a popular rock formation in the park. As Kyle investigates with his recruit Naya, under the watchful eye of Chief Ranger Paul Souter, the case begins to unravel in a surprising way. A chain of long-hidden truths, not just about the woman’s identity but also about the people Kyle trusts most, comes out. And the deeper he digs into the case and the girl’s background, the more things start to intersect with his pain and past failures.

Yosemite’s beauty masks hidden dangers, like illicit smuggling operations in the backwoods and decades-old coverups. The wilderness becomes the perfect metaphor for emotional isolation and moral ambiguity. Untamed is ultimately about survival, not just in the face of wild terrain but in the wake of buried secrets. Through its brooding atmosphere and powerful performances, the series asks: How far would you go to protect your truth?

Who killed Kyle’s son?

The answer to this question is a huge focus for Kyle, understandably so. Since the event haunts both his personal and professional life, his unresolved grief fuels everything he does. For years, the case remained cold, with only one suspect, Sean Sanderson, a known criminal who was seen in the area the day Caleb disappeared. But in episode five, the mystery about Kyle’s son begins to unravel. Kyle digs into Sanderson’s sudden disappearance, but a shocking confession comes from his ex-wife.

She admits a disturbing truth: Sanderson was indeed the killer of their son. But that’s not all. When justice isn’t served through the official channels, she takes matters into her own hands. Enraged and distraught by the legal system’s inaction, Jill secretly arranges for Sanderson’s assassination. She enlists the help of Shane Maguire (Wilson Bethel), a local wildlife officer with ties to Yosemite’s underworld, to carry out the murder. Shane does end up killing Sanderson and even buried his body and all the evidence.

But Jill’s admission rightfully stuns Kyle. Though Sanderson’s death could be seen as a form of justice, the context is surprising. It being orchestrated outside the law and behind his back shatters Kyle’s trust. This revelation also explodes the deep fracture in their marriage and her emotional detachment. For Kyle, the closure is tainted. The man who killed his son is gone, but the truth came at the cost of betrayal, secrecy and the law he swore to uphold.

Why did Paul shoot Lucy?

Despite Kyle’s family drama unfolding, the death of a young woman, known initially as Jane Doe but eventually revealed to be Lucy Cook (Ezra Franky), is the central mystery of the show. Her body was found at the base of El Capitan, but initially her death is treated as either an accident or suicide. But the investigation into the case peels back layers of hidden family history. It is ultimately revealed that Lucy was the biological daughter of Paul Souter, Kyle’s boss and longtime friend. Lucy was given up by Paul decades earlier and was raised in Nevada.

Despite surviving a traumatic childhood, in adulthood, she tracks Paul down and arrives in Yosemite with a mix of rage, resentment and blackmail fueling her. She threatens to reveal Paul’s paternity to his wife and the park service, which would possibly ruin his career and reputation. In a tense confrontation, Paul, who was terrified of exposure and emotionally unprepared to face his past, shoots Lucy in the leg. He does this to prevent her from leaving with evidence of their relationship. But Lucy flees the scene, injured and disoriented, and eventually falls from a cliff to her death. Whether or not she slipped or jumped remains unclear, but it is clear that her death is set in motion by Paul’s violence and fear.

Overcome with guilt, Paul first tries to cover up the shooting but ultimately confesses to Kyle. In a moment of deep sorrow and struggling with accountability, Paul takes his own life in the park he once protected. This tragedy is layered. Lucy was a child abandoned by a father who later destroyed her, while Paul’s final act was not only one of guilt but of surrender to the very justice he tried to avoid.

What happens at the end of ‘Untamed’?

A lot of big reveals happen at the end of Untamed. The truth about Jill’s hand in Sanderson’s murder is revealed, and Paul’s guilt about his daughter’s death is uncovered. But another big plot twist occurs when Shane, who helped cover up multiple crimes in the park, is killed in a shootout with rookie ranger Naya. Ultimately, after solving Lucy’s case and unearthing the truth about Caleb, Kyle finds himself emotionally unburdened but directionless. Kyle resigns from the park service and symbolically passes on his badge and horse to Naya. This move is a quiet passing of the torch, which nods at the beginning of a new journey.

Is ‘Untamed’ season two coming?

While Untamed was marketed as a limited series, its final moments slightly leave the door ajar for future stories. Fans and critics alike have speculated that Naya could carry on a potential second season. She proved herself throughout the season, particularly when she took down Shane Maguire and solved key aspects of Lucy’s case. While Lily Santiago has expressed some interest in returning to the show, Netflix has not confirmed a second season. But with the show’s success, it may be more of a matter of when not if the show will get a second season. Creators Mark and Elle Smith have hinted in interviews that the Untamed universe has more stories to tell, so fans will have to see if those stories come to fruition or not.