FX has several big fall launches on its schedule, and one of them is American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, from Ryan Murphy.

The series just launched its first trailer recently. Like Murphy’s American Horror Story, the series has been conceived as the first season of an anthology series.

Written by Stu Zicherman and executive produced by Murphy, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez chronicles the meteoric rise and fall of former NFL star Aaron Hernandez.

What is ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ about?

Here’s the official description:

The first installment of American Sports Story is based on the podcast Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez and Football Inc. from The Boston Globe and Wondery. The limited series charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the disparate strands of his identity, his family, his career, his suicide and their legacy in sports and American culture.

The true story behind ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’

Hernandez allegedly had affairs with men while in a relationship with fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, who stood by him during his conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd. While on trial for Lloyd’s murder, Hernandez was indicted for the 2012 double homicide of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, for which he was acquitted of in 2017. Days after his acquittal, Hernandez was found dead in his jail cell of an apparent suicide.

Who stars in ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’?

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez stars Josh Andres Rivera as Hernandez as well as Jaylen Barron, Catfish Jean, Tony Yazbeck, Lindsay Mendez and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

Murphy executive produces American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez alongside Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Carl Franklin.

When does ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez’ premiere?

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez premieres on FX on Sept. 17, and it will stream on Hulu.

Watch the first trailer for the series below: