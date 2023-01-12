Tyler Perry’s Zatima has a new season that’s set to bow soon.

Crystal Renee Hayslett and Devale Ellis are still on the road of love in the trailer for the upcoming third season of the show.

The new trailer shows some of the major ups and downs Fatima and Zac are going through, including outside influence from their families.

Here’s what Zatima Season 3 is set to be about.

According to the official synopsis:

Tyler Perry’s “Zatima” follows popular “Sistas” characters Zac (Ellis) and Fatima (Hayslett) as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship. Season three is full of peaks and valleys as Zac and Fatima struggle to protect their relationship from undue damage from outside influences. But when family is involved, it makes things a little more intense. We learn just how deep family trauma can go and the consequences of one’s actions when they don’t think before they act. Will Zac and Fatima survive this dark time? Will Zac and Jeremiah mend their relationship? Or will everyone give up and walk away?

Cameron Fuller, Remington Hoffman, Nzinga Imani, Jasmin Brown, Guyviaud Joseph, Danielle LaRoach and Marquita Goings also star in the series, which is written, directed and executive produced by Perry.

Here’s when the new season of Zatima drops on BET+.

Season 3 of Tyler Perry’s Zatima has its two-episode premiere Oct. 3 on BET+. The series will air two episodes weekly until the season finale Oct. 31.