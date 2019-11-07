From a kiss with Jeremiah Brown during the baseball challenge to her tumultuous connection with Ace Greene, Love Island USA contestant Amaya Espinal has made quite the splash since her Day 5 arrival at the reality show’s famous villa.

The 25-year-old New York City native is clearly someone who’s not afraid to vocalize what she wants, but what else is there to know about the reality TV contestant?

Read on for what you may not know about Espinal.

She became a registered nurse in 2021

According to Swooon, Amaya has been a registered nurse since December 2021, an achievement she commemorated on social media.

“The best Christmas present I could’ve asked for,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “On December 16th I took my NCLEX. After four weeks of vigorously studying, 5 hours & 145 questions later, here I am. More than thankful for my parents, close friends, the power of manifesting & God for helping me throughout this rollercoaster of a journey….”

She appeared in a Danessa Myricks Beauty campaign earlier this year

Amaya also appears to be a content creator. According to The U.S. Sun, prior to appearing on Love Island USA, she had already amassed 50,000 Instagram followers. Following her debut on the show, she’s already climbed up to over 62,000 followers on the platform. Recent posts show Amaya is a model, appearing in a Danessa Myricks Beauty campaign earlier this year. She chronicled the experience in a TikTok video.

“Got the opportunity to model for @DanessaMyricksBeauty campaign! Super excited for how the shoot went! Very excited to see the final results. Enjoy and check out their amazing products 🩷🎨💄,” she wrote in the caption.

@amayaelizabeth_ Got the opportunity to model for @DanessaMyricksBeauty campaign! Super excited for how the shoot went ! Very excited to see the final results. Enjoy and check out their amazing products 🩷🎨💄 ♬ J U L Y jhené aiko n drake – Katreena Chilombo🤍

New episodes of Love Island USA are available daily except Wednesday on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.