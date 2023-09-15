Casa Amor hit the villa like never before on this season of Love Island USA, and many of the bombshells are still standing strong.

Among the four new women sent to the villa for Season 7 to shake things up among the OG cast members is Clarke Carraway, who came in saying she planned to get what she wants, “like I always do” — yup, those were her words exactly.

Carraway didn’t enter the villa in traditional Love Island USA nature because there was a twist to Casa Amor this season. The women exited to stay in the second villa, while the men were able to hang back and meet newcomers who intended to test their current connections– and all return to the villa in new couples.

Their initial entry into the villa included a kissing challenge, where Clarke and the other ladies were able to lock lips with the fellas while they were blindfolded. Afterward, the men rated their kisses, with some under the impression that they came from their connections, not brand-new women.

Where is Clark Carraway from?

According to Screen Rant, the 24-year-old descended upon Fiji Island from Columbia, South Carolina, and here’s how she described herself: “I’d rate myself a ‘broke my scale’ out of 10 for obvious reasons,” Carraway says in her intro video. “As far as kissing goes, I haven’t gotten any complaints in that department.”

She’s a qualified behavioral health specialist…

According to her LinkedIn profile, Clarke studied psychology at Lander University in Greenwood, South Carolina, earning a bachelor’s degree in 2023. She works as a qualified behavioral health specialist at Evergreen Holistic Learning Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, where, per her listed experience, she is “responsible for developing, implementing, and monitoring effective individualized mental health programs for assigned clients.”

…in addition to being a lifelong cheerleader

In her intro video, Clarke revealed that she’s a “lifelong” cheerleader, and her LinkedIn profile is proof, as it shows that one of her recent work experiences included serving as a coach for the Tumble Tree Twisters in 2022.

Clarke and Taylor’s connection is currently going strong

Although she initially coupled up with Nicolas Vansteenberghe when she entered as a bombshell, Clarke’s decision to stand up and reveal that she also had a connection to Taylor Williams nearly cost the latter to be sent home from the island, along with Taylor’s initial boo, Olandria Carthen.

Clarke is currently coupled up with Taylor, and though it’s caused some noticeable friction between her and Olandria, it appears that she and her Oklahoma cowboy are still going strong.