Since stepping into the Love Island USA villa on Day 1, Olandria Carthen has known what she’s looking for. The self-proclaimed “Bama Barbie” of Season 7 quickly set her sights on Taylor Williams, and the pair have managed to stay together, but does their relationship have what it takes to make it to the end?

Only time will tell, and until then, here’s everything we know about Carthen.

She’s one of the show’s older cast members

According to Hville Blast, the 27-year-old from Decatur, Alabama, is one of the older cast members on the show this season. She’s a first-generation graduate of the HBCU Tuskegee University, where she received a degree in supply chain management.

She’s a sales professional in the elevator industry

When she’s not finding love in the Love Island USA villa, Carthen works as a sales associate at Otis Elevator Co., an elevator and escalator manufacturing and installation services company. According to Screen Rant, Carthen works with businesses interested in updating their elevators and other movement devices, like moving sidewalks, to improve the user experience.

Carthen also shares lifestyle content on social media and appears to model as well.

New episodes of Love Island USA are available daily except Wednesday on Peacock at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.