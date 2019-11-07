Season 7 of Love Island USA comes to a close in mid-July, and as couples maintain connections with the hopes of winning the show’s $100,000 prize, bombshell Pepe Garcia is turning heads in and outside of the villa.

After his entrance alongside Jalen Brown and Iris Kendall, Garcia has been a hot commodity, catching the eye of Hannah Fields and, more recently, fellow bombshell Andreina Santos.

There are still a few weeks left in the villa, and Garcia is sure to keep his fellow Islanders on their toes. While you wait to see what happens, here’s everything to know about who he is outside of the villa.

Garcia, whose full name is Jose “Pepe” Garcia-Gonzalez, is of Spanish and Cuban descent.

He played professional basketball

According to Screen Rant, he is a former professional basketball player. Though he didn’t play for the NBA, his basketball talents took him abroad and he played in South American, Spanish and Mexican leagues, Distractify reported. The point guard stepped away from the game in 2023.

He founded Pro Gainz Training in 2023

Garcia is a personal trainer, and in 2023, he founded Pro Gainz Training. According to the company’s website, which describes Garcia as a “fitness trainer, strength coach, and nutrition expert,” Garcia offers a range of health and wellness services, including “customized strength training, conditioning, and nutrition programs designed to fit every fitness level—from beginners looking to improve their health to athletes striving for peak performance.”

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.