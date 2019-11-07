We’re about halfway through Love Island USA Season 7, and as contestants foster connections that could land them the $100,000 prize, a new crop of bombshells are still entering the competition as we are in the Casa Amor stage.

Contestant Zak Srakaew made his Casa Amor debut on Day 17 and quickly captured fans’ attention. Their social media deep dives revealed that the 29-year-old U.K. native is no stranger to reality TV and has an unexpected connection to a Season 6 Islander.

Here we go again, y’all — you already know what the deal is. Read on for more about Srakaew, one of the villa’s newest bombshells.

He’s a reality TV show veteran

According to Swoon, this season of Love Island isn’t Srakaew’s first dip into the reality TV pond. Srakaew was a contestant on Big Brother UK in 2023. He didn’t last long on the show, as he was evicted by his housemates two weeks in for being “too nice.”

He was friends with another contestant before the show

Love Island USA fans were quick to notice that Srakaew and Season 6 Love Islander Miguel Harichi know each other. One fan shared a screenshot of Harichi’s reaction to this season’s cast announcement, revealing that he had no idea his buddy was going to appear on the reality TV show.

he didn’t even know his friend went on 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ei4dgoY2Kn — amelia (@urameliamuse) June 23, 2025

He’s a model and trains in muay thai

In addition to being a reality star, Srakaew is a model and trains in Muay Thai, both of which he shares on his social media, Screen Rant reported.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.