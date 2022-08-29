The Dallas Cowboys picked up wide receiver George Pickens following a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Texas franchise didn’t draft a wide receiver during the 2025 NFL Draft, a position the team needed. According to ESPN, the Cowboys made it clear they wanted to add a second wide receiver throughout the offseason and held trade talks with multiple teams before zeroing in on Pickens as their top target.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones delivers on promise with George Pickens trade

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones mentioned a few weeks ago that some impactful roster moves would happen. On Wednesday, his comment came to fruition when “America’s Team” and the Pittsburgh Steelers finalized a trade to send Pickens to Dallas in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick. As part of the deal, the Cowboys will also send a 2027 fifth-rounder to Pittsburgh and receive a 2027 sixth-round pick in return.

To commemorate the moment, the Cowboys announced the news in an Instagram post with the caption, “⚠️ TRADE ALERT ⚠️ We’ve agreed to terms to acquire WR George Pickens and a 2027 6th-round pick from the Steelers in exchange for a 2026 3rd-round pick and a 2027 5th-round pick.”

What George Pickens brings to the Dallas Cowboys offense

Pickens was the Steelers’ second-round pick in 2022. Last season, he caught the ball 59 times, racked up 900 yards and scored three touchdowns. Additionally, he’s put up at least 50 catches, 800 yards and three touchdowns every season since he joined the team. However, the 24-year-old sat out three games in 2024 due to a hamstring injury and was involved in several on-field incidents.

In Week 13, he drew two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties during a win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The week prior, he got into a scuffle with Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II during a long last-second forward pass in the last second.

With him now being the No. 2 wide receiver on the team, this will help provide a balance with their No. 1, All-Pro athlete CeeDee Lamb. This trade will help Dak Prescott, returning after last season ended early due to a hamstring avulsion, as he will have two strong options on the field again.