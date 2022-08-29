TikTok has launched the careers of lots of artists thanks to the viral trends that often take off on the app — and GloRilla is undoubtedly one of hip-hop’s leading ladies.
GloRilla, who hails from Memphis, rose to fame following her 2022 hit single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” And she’s keeping that momentum throughout 2024. So far, she’s toured with Megan Thee Stallion, cracked the Billboard Hot 100 chart four times, performed at the BET Awards and MTV VMAs and dropped the song of the summer with “TGIF.” On top of all that, she announced the arrival of her debut album Glorious.
At the same time, GloRilla has led the charge of viral hip-hop trends this year on TikTok similar to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Mamushi” and Tinashe‘s “Nasty Girl” dance challenges. Several songs of hers as well as tunes she’s been featured on are inspiring content creators to have some fun, including “BOP” with Big Boogie and DJ Drama (898K creator videos to date), “TGIF” (791K clips), “Yeah Glo!” (149K clips) and her “Wanna Be” collab with Megan (304K clips). The latter song peaked at No. 8 on TikTok’s U.S. and Global Songs of the Summer 2024 list.
@theosburnfamily
This dance has been all over my FYP so it was only right we hit it one time 🤪 #theosburnfamily #dancemoms #dancechallenge #momsonduo DC: @SGC Von🧑🏾🎤
@glorilla03
Hollon hooooooo
Like many celebs, GloRilla is no stranger to joining in on the challenges as evidenced by a recent clip of her dancing in a convenience store to her latest single “Hollon,” which raked up nearly 878,000 views and 56,000 likes.
As Balvity reported, TikTok has been responsible for reviving beloved hits from the past like Ashanti’s “Rain On Me.” The 2003 hit has served as the soundtrack to the Henry Danger meme and currently sits at No. 5 on the TikTok Billboard Hot 50 chart.
As for what’s next for GloRilla, she already has her eyes on the prize as her Glorious album is slated for an Oct. 11 release.
“Gotti told me don’t get comfortable. Keep your foot on the gas,” she told Vibe in July. “The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill… it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success.”