Like many celebs, GloRilla is no stranger to joining in on the challenges as evidenced by a recent clip of her dancing in a convenience store to her latest single “Hollon,” which raked up nearly 878,000 views and 56,000 likes.

As Balvity reported, TikTok has been responsible for reviving beloved hits from the past like Ashanti’s “Rain On Me.” The 2003 hit has served as the soundtrack to the Henry Danger meme and currently sits at No. 5 on the TikTok Billboard Hot 50 chart.