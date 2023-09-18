Taking care of your heart is one of the most important things you can do for your overall well-being. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, and it affects millions of people each year. Meanwhile the American Heart Association (AHA) points out that for Black adults, the risk of heart disease is even higher due to factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and limited access to healthy food options. That’s why it’s essential to make heart-friendly food choices, such as choosing lean proteins like chicken and preparing them in ways that support cardiovascular health.

One of the biggest contributors to heart disease is high cholesterol, which can clog arteries and lead to serious complications such as heart attacks and strokes. Unfortunately, heart conditions are often present with other chronic diseases like diabetes, which makes heart-healthy eating even more important. Fortunately, making simple dietary changes can improve health and protect the cardiovascular system

Ingredients To Watch Out For

When preparing meals for better heart health, be mindful of the following ingredients:

Salt (Sodium): Too much sodium can raise blood pressure, increasing the risk of heart disease.

Saturated and Trans Fats: These unhealthy fats, often found in fried and processed foods, can raise bad cholesterol levels.

These unhealthy fats, often found in fried and processed foods, can raise bad cholesterol levels. Added Sugars: High sugar intake can lead to obesity, diabetes and heart problems.

Try These Healthier Substitutes

Instead of these unhealthy ingredients, try these heart-friendly alternatives:

Use fresh herbs and spices instead of salt to enhance flavor.

Replace butter with heart-healthy options like olive or avocado oil.

Choose whole grains like brown rice and whole-wheat pasta instead of refined grains.

Opt for lean proteins like skinless chicken breast instead of red meat (which is higher in fat).

Protecting heart health doesn’t have to mean giving up delicious meals. By making simple ingredient swaps and choosing healthier cooking methods, you can enjoy flavorful dishes while adopting a heart healthy lifestyle. Try out the following recipes to get started on your journey today.

Grilled Lemon Herb Chicken

This light and zesty grilled chicken dish is packed with flavor without the need for extra salt or unhealthy fats.

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

In a bowl, mix the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, oregano, basil and black pepper. Marinate the chicken in the mixture for at least 30 minutes. Preheat the grill to medium heat. Grill the chicken for about 5-7 minutes on each side, or until fully cooked. Serve with steamed vegetables or a side of quinoa.

Baked Garlic Parmesan Chicken

This baked dish is a healthier twist on fried chicken, offering great taste without the extra fat.

(Tim Bish/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1/4 cup whole wheat breadcrumbs

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375°F. In a bowl, mix breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder and black pepper. Brush each chicken breast lightly with olive oil. Coat the chicken with the breadcrumb mixture. Place the chicken on a baking sheet and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until fully cooked. Serve with a fresh green salad.

Slow Cooker Chicken and Vegetables

This easy slow cooker recipe is great for busy days and packed with heart-friendly ingredients.

(James Kern/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 carrots, sliced

1 bell pepper, sliced

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup low-sodium chicken broth

Instructions:

Place the chicken breasts in the slow cooker. Add the carrots, bell pepper, onion and garlic. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning and black pepper. Pour the chicken broth over the ingredients. Cook on low for 6-7 hours or high for 3-4 hours. Serve warm with brown rice.

Stir-Fried Chicken and Broccoli

This quick and nutritious stir-fry is made with heart-healthy ingredients.

(Sam Moghadam/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced

2 cups broccoli florets

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

1 teaspoon ginger, grated

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Add the chicken and cook until lightly browned. Add garlic, ginger and black pepper. Stir in the broccoli and soy sauce. Cook for another 3-5 minutes until the broccoli is tender. Serve over brown rice or quinoa.

Spicy Mango Chicken Salad

This refreshing salad is full of flavor and heart-friendly ingredients.

(You Le/Unsplash)

Ingredients:

2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cooked and sliced

1 mango, diced

2 cups mixed greens

1/4 cup red onion, sliced

1/4 cup chopped almonds

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Instructions:

In a large bowl, combine mixed greens, mango, red onion and almonds. Add the sliced chicken on top. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar. Sprinkle with black pepper and toss gently before serving.

People Also Ask

What is the best way to cook chicken if you have high cholesterol?

Grilling, baking and steaming are the best methods since they don’t require excessive oil or butter.

What is the healthiest thing to cook chicken with?

Use heart-healthy oils (like olive oil), fresh herbs and lemon juice for added flavor without unhealthy fats.

Can you eat rotisserie chicken on a heart-healthy diet?

While convenient, store-bought rotisserie chicken can be high in sodium and unhealthy fats. Opting for homemade versions with less salt is the best option. It’s also possible to make rotisserie style chicken in an air fryer or slow cooker while also using low-sodium or sodium-free seasonings for added flavor.

Is baked chicken breast heart-healthy?

Yes, baked chicken breast is low in fat and high in protein, making it a great heart-friendly choice.