Tennis star Jasmine Paolini made history on Saturday when she defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 6-2 and became the first Italian player in 40 years to win the Italian Open. The feat hadn’t been achieved since Raffaella Reggi did it in 1985 in Taranto, the Associated Press reported.

“It doesn’t seem real to me,” Paolini, who is Italian, Ghanaian and Polish, said after her victory, per the Associated Press. “I came here as a kid to see this tournament but winning it and holding up this trophy wasn’t even in my dreams.”

Although she had several impressive victories in the tournament, Paolini acknowledged that this latest win was her strongest performance.

“Today was my best match of the week,” she said, “and I needed that to beat Gauff.”

The Italian star also showed love to her supporters, who chanted, “Ole, ole, ole, Jas-mine, Jas-mine,” as she made history.

“The crowd has been incredible,” Paolini said.

Gauff called Paolini an “incredible person and player” while addressing the crowd.

"You're an incredible person and player" 🫂



Coco Gauff had some kind words for #IBI25 champ Jasmine Paolini after their final. pic.twitter.com/zQs2FWl1V1 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) May 17, 2025

Coco Gauff and Jasmine Paolini’s moms together after the Rome final. ❤️



(via Coco’s IG) pic.twitter.com/AnhLiRZ4mp — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 17, 2025

How did Jasmine Paolini climb the tennis rankings?

Paolini finished as runner-up at the French Open and Wimbledon as the fifth-ranked player. She also helped Italy clinch the Billie Jean King Cup title in 2024. At the Paris Olympics, Paolini won gold in doubles with her partner Sara Errani.

Gauff applauded Paolini for the progress she has made in her game over the years.

“I played her a long time ago in Adelaide,” Gauff said, per the AP. “I remember her playing a little bit more of a passive game style. Now she’s more aggressive.”

The American star added that her Italian opponent is still capable of ranking even higher.

“She is capable of playing top-two, No. 1 tennis,” Gauff said.

What’s next for Jasmine Paolini after her win at the Italian Open?

Paolini and Errani competed in the women’s doubles final on Sunday, defeating Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens. Going into the French Open next weekend, Paolini will be ranked No. 4.