A Boston-based private equity firm will pay $947 million for 119 JCPenney stores, marking the latest shift for the retailer since it filed for bankruptcy five years ago.

In a news release, Copper Property CTL Pass Through Trust said it sold 119 JCPenney properties in an all-cash deal to an affiliate of Onyx Partners Ltd. on July 25.

The properties are leased to JCPenney under a long-term agreement where the company is responsible for rent, maintenance, insurance, and taxes.

Property management companies Newmark and Hilco Real Estate had been marketing the JCPenney properties on behalf of Copper Property, a trust created by the retailer’s lenders after its 2020 bankruptcy, USA Today reported.

How many JCPenney locations remain?

After the retailer filed for bankruptcy, Copper Property assumed control of around 160 stores and six distribution centers. Meanwhile, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management took over operations and the remaining locations. JCPenney has closed more than 200 locations nationwide, with around 650 stores remaining.

In May, Blavity reported that seven JCPenney locations across multiple states closed for good on Memorial Day weekend. According to the company, the move was first announced in February after announcing a “handful” of locations would close.

“While we do not have plans to significantly reduce our store count, we expect a handful of JCPenney stores to close by mid-year,” the company said in the statement at the time.

“The decision to close a store is never an easy one, but isolated closures do happen from time to time due to expiring lease agreements, market changes or other factors,” the company added.

JCPenney first went through shifts in company operations and sales due to the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Other beloved retail brands have also gone through its own changes, with some resorting to bankruptcy filings.

List of locations sold

Here’s the full list of sold JCPenney locations, per USA Today’s reporting:

The Mall at Turtle Creek, 3000 E Highland Dr Ste 516, Jonesboro, AR

Shackleford Crossing, 2600 S Shackleford Rd, Little Rock, AR

Arrowhead Towne Center, 7750 W Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale, AZ

Superstition Springs Mall, 6525 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ

Yuma Palms Regional Center, 1375 S Yuma Palms Pkwy, Yuma, AZ

Palm Valley Cornerstone, 13333 W McDowell Rd, Goodyear, AZ

Solano Town Center, 1330 Travis Blvd, Fairfield, CA

Westfield Plaza Bonita, 3040 Plaza Bonita Rd, National City, CA

Glendale Galleria, 1169 Glendale Galleria, Glendale, CA

Huntington Park CBD, 6420 S Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA

Westfield Santa Anita, 400 S Baldwin Ave, Arcadia, CA

Plaza at West Covina, 1203 Plaza Dr, West Covina, CA

Galleria at Tyler, 3605 Galleria at Tyler, Riverside, CA

Westfield Palm Desert, 72900 Hwy 111, Palm Desert, CA

Westfield North County, 290 E Via Rancho Pkwy, Escondido, CA

The Shops at Montebello, 1600 Town Center Dr, Montebello, CA

Valley Plaza, 2501 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA

Antelope Valley Mall, 1131 W Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA

Arden Fair Mall, 1695 Arden Way, Sacramento, CA

Brea Mall, 400 Brea Mall, Brea, CA

Pacific View Mall, 377 S Mills Rd, Ventura, CA

Northridge Fashion Center, 9301 Tampa Ave, Northridge, CA

Imperial Valley Mall, 3351 S Dogwood, El Centro, CA

Victoria Gardens, 12399 S Mainstreet, Rancho Cucamonga, CA

The Orchard at Slatten Ranch, 4951 Slatten Ranch Rd, Antioch, CA

Town Center at Aurora, 14200 E Alameda Ave, Aurora, CO

First & Main Town Center, 3650 New Center Pt, Colorado Springs, CO

The Shoppes at Buckland Hills, 344 V Buckland Hls Dr Ste 7000, Manchester, CT

Westfarms Mall, 300 Westfarms Mall, Farmington, CT

Danbury Fair, 7 Backus Ave, Danbury, CT

Westfield Brandon, 331 Brandon Town Center Mall, Brandon, FL

Westfield Countryside, 27001 US Hwy 19 N, Clearwater, FL

Westfield Broward, 8000 W Broward Blvd Ste 900, Plantation, FL

Pembroke Lakes Mall, 11401 Pines Blvd, Pembroke Pines, FL

The Mall at Wellington Green, 10308 W Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL

Pier Park, 206 Bluefish Dr, Panama City Beach, FL

South Point S/C, 1380 Hwy 20 W, McDonough, GA

Coral Ridge Mall, 1471 Coral Ridge Ave, Coralville, IA

Boise Towne Square, 300 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID

Orland Square, 3 Orland Sq Dr, Orland Park, IL

North Riverside Park Mall, 7507 W Cermak Rd, North Riverside, IL

Hawthorn S/C, Rt 60 & Hwy 21, Vernon Hills, IL

Oakridge Court, 800 S Randall Rd, Algonquin, IL

Mokena Marketplace, 11325 W Lincoln Hwy, Mokena, IL

Hamilton Town Center, 13900 Hoard Dr, Noblesville, IN

Oak Park Mall, 11801 W 95th St, Overland Park, KS

Florence Mall, 6000 Florence Mall, Florence, KY

Ashland Town Center, 500 Winchester Ave, Ashland, KY

Mall of Louisiana, 6201 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA

Northshore Mall, Rt 114 & 128, Peabody, MA

White Marsh Mall, 8200 Perry Hall Blvd, Baltimore, MD

St. Charles Towne Center, 11130 Mall Cir, Waldorf, MD

Oakland Mall, 700 W 14 Mile Rd, Troy, MI

Lakeside Mall, 14300 Lakeside Cir, Sterling Heights, MI

Twelve Oaks Mall, 27150 Novi Rd, Novi, MI

Grand Traverse Mall, 3300 S Airport Rd W, Traverse City, MI

Rivertown Crossings, 3774 Rivertown Pkwy SW, Grandville, MI

Waterside Marketplace, 50753 Waterside Dr, Chesterfield Township, MI

Rosedale S/C, 1700 W County Rd B-2, Roseville, MN

Mid Rivers Mall, 4 Mid Rivers Mall, St. Peters, MO

The Plaza at Shoal Creek, 8100 N Flintlock Rd, Kansas City, MO

Southaven Towne Center, 6620 Towne Center Loop Ste E, Southaven, MS

The Streets at Southpoint, 6910 Fayetteville Rd Ste 600, Durham, NC

The Mall at Rockingham Park, 81 Rockingham Park Blvd, Salem, NH

Rockaway Townsquare, 305 Mount Hope Ave, Rockaway, NJ

Woodbridge Center, 428 Woodbridge Center Dr, Woodbridge, NJ

Newport Centre, 10 Mall Dr W, Jersey City, NJ

Freehold Raceway Mall, 3710 Hwy 9, Freehold, NJ

Coronado Center, 6600 Menaul Blvd NE Ste 600, Albuquerque, NM

Cottonwood Mall, 10000 Coors Bypass NW, Albuquerque, NM

Meadowood Mall, 5200 Meadowood Mall Cir, Reno, NV

Meadows Mall, 4400 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV

Galleria at Sunset, 1312 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV

Gateway Shopping Center I & II, 360 Gateway Dr, Brooklyn, NY

Staten Island Mall, 140 Marsh Ave, Staten Island, NY

The Mall at Bay Plaza, 100 Baychester Ave, Bronx, NY

SouthPark Center, 17177 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH

The Mall at Tuttle Crossing, 5083 Tuttle Crossing Blvd, Dublin, OH

Polaris Fashion Place, 1450 Polaris Pkwy, Columbus, OH

The Shops at Fallen Timbers, 3100 Main St Ste 1000, Maumee, OH

Stone Creek Towne Center, 3675 Stone Creek Blvd, Colerain Township, OH

Center at Owasso, 9056 N 121st East Ave, Owasso, OK

Penn Square Mall, 1901 NW Expressway Ste 1200, Oklahoma City, OK

Shops at Moore, 2400 S Service Rd, Moore, OK

Clackamas Town Center, 12300 SE 82nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR

Westmoreland Mall, 5256 Route 30, Greensburg, PA

The Mall at Robinson Town Center, 2000 Robinson Town Center, Pittsburgh, PA

High Pointe Commons, 4680 High Pointe Blvd, Harrisburg, PA

Mayaguez Mall, 975 Av. Eugenio María de Hostos, Ste 320, Mayaguez, PR

Plaza Centro, 200 Avenida Rafael Cordero, Ste 111, Caguas, PR

Wolfchase Galleria, 2756 N Germantown Pkwy, Memphis, TN

Stones River Mall, 1720 Old Fort Pkwy, Murfreesboro, TN

Mall del Norte, 5300 San Dario, Laredo, TX

Golden Triangle Mall, 2201 S Interstate 35 E Ste D, Denton, TX

Midland Park Mall, 4511 N Midkiff Rd, Midland, TX

Killeen Mall, 2100 S W S Young Dr Ste 2000, Killeen, TX

Valle Vista Mall, 2006 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX

Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Rd, College Station, TX

New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, 215 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX

The Parks at Arlington, 3851 S Cooper St, Arlington, TX

Lakeline Mall, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr, Cedar Park, TX

First Colony Mall, 16529 Southwest Fwy, Sugar Land, TX

Deerbrook Mall, 20131 Hwy 59 N Ste 3000, Humble, TX

Sunrise Mall, 2370 N Expressway Ste 2000, Brownsville, TX

Baybrook Mall, 100 Baybrook Mall, Friendswood, TX

Fairmont Center, 5120 Fairmont Pkwy, Pasadena, TX

Southpark Meadows Shopping Center, 9500 S I-35 Ste H, Austin, TX

Alliance Town Center, 3001 Texas Sage Trl, Fort Worth, TX

Waxahachie Towne Center Crossing, 1441 N Hwy 77, Waxahachie, TX

El Mercado Plaza, 1950 Joe Battle Blvd, El Paso, TX

Sherman Town Center, 610 Graham Dr, Sherman, TX

Teas Crossing, 3165 Interstate 45 N, Conroe, TX

The Shops at Stone Park, 5858 E Sam Houston Pkwy N, Houston, TX

Southpark Mall, 6 Southpark Mall, Colonial Heights, VA

Peninsula Town Center, 2071 Coliseum Dr, Hampton, VA

Westfield Southcenter, 1249 Southcenter Mall, Tukwila, WA

Columbia Center, 1321 N Columbia Center Blvd #100, Kennewick, WA

Bellis Fair, 10 Bellis Fair Pkwy, Bellingham, WA

Fox River Mall, 4301 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI