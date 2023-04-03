Kandi Burruss revealed that her aunt Bertha Jones has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.
Burruss open’s up about her aunt’s recent health diagnosis
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, appeared in an interview with Amazon Live on Wednesday. She discussed the women of the Old Lady Gang, which includes her mom, Mama Joyce Jones, and her aunts, Bertha and Nora Wilcox, Bravo and People reported.
“The Old Lady Gang, they are, they’re not really — I don’t know how you discuss things like this,” Burruss said during the interview. “We’re having a really hard time because my Aunt Bertha has Alzheimer’s. So, you know, trying to manage that.”
‘It’s a time’
Burruss continued, stating that when a loved one is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, it can take a toll on the person’s family members, who have to be there to help them through that difficult time.
“If anyone’s ever dealt with somebody in your family going through that, and it gets worse, it’s not easy,” she explained. “So … it’s a time.”
The Xscape group member quickly changed topics, saying she didn’t want to “get all emotional” about it.
What is Alzheimer’s disease?
According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is a type of dementia that affects memory, cognitive functioning and behavior. If the symptoms are severe enough, they can affect a person’s daily life. The disease accounts for more than 60% to 80% of dementia cases.
What is the Old Lady Gang?
Blavity’s Shadow and Act reported that Burruss first introduced her aunt and other beloved women in her family when she unveiled the Old Lady Gang — a Southern restaurant she co-founded with her husband, Todd Tucker, in Atlanta in 2017.
In 2022, she launched a Bravo series titled Kandi & the Gang, which spotlights the women behind the scenes who help run the business.
“I think the cool thing about my family is that they’ve always supported me 110%,” Burruss said in an interview with Shadow and Act at the time.