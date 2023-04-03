Burruss open’s up about her aunt’s recent health diagnosis

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 49, appeared in an interview with Amazon Live on Wednesday. She discussed the women of the Old Lady Gang, which includes her mom, Mama Joyce Jones, and her aunts, Bertha and Nora Wilcox, Bravo and People reported.

“The Old Lady Gang, they are, they’re not really — I don’t know how you discuss things like this,” Burruss said during the interview. “We’re having a really hard time because my Aunt Bertha has Alzheimer’s. So, you know, trying to manage that.”