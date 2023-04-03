Noah Lyles and Kenny Bednarek clashed after they both competed in the 200m final of the USA Track and Field Championships on Sunday. The pair got into a shouting match that also included Bednarek shoving Lyles on the track, CNN reported.

The sprinters both competed in the 200m final, with Lyles finishing in first place with a time of 19.63 seconds. Bednarek came in second, just 0.04 seconds behind Lyles. The pair clashed after Lyles looked at Bednarek as he crossed the finish line and won first place. They got into a shouting match with Bednarek, also pushing Lyles in the back.

What Lyles and Bednarek both said about what went down

“I expect my apology,” Lyles said after he initially refused Bednarek’s attempts at a handshake, according to CNN.

Lyles refused to comment when asked about the incident by reporters after the race. Bednarek said he believed his behavior wasn’t sportsmanlike.

“Noah is going to be Noah,” he said. “What he said didn’t matter, it’s just what he did. Unsportsmanlike s**t and I don’t deal with that. It’s a respect factor. At the end of the day, he’s fresh. Last time we lined it up, I beat him, that’s all I can say. Next time we line up, I’m going to win.”

“The grand summary is: don’t do that to me. I don’t do any of that stuff. I think it’s not good character right there. That’s pretty much it,” Bednarek added. “At the end of the day, he won the race, so I’ve got to give him his props. He was the better man today.”

Kenny Bednarek hinted at an ongoing feud between him and Noah Lyles

Although he did not disclose what their disagreement is about, Bednarek said he and Lyles had had some tension outside of the track: “It’s just some personal stuff that we gotta handle. He’s got my number, if he wants to call me, he has every chance to do it, but he wants to come out and do that. I think that’s funny,” he said. “At the end of the day, he can call me whenever, we can discuss it and we should be good.”

Bednarek and Lyles will have the opportunity to race against each other again at the World Championships in Tokyo next month.