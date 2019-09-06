The follow-up to The Social Network appears to be in the works.

According to Deadline, director Aaron Sorkin is now putting together the plan for a sequel of sorts, The Social Network Part II, after teasing the project for years. Sorkin is producing the Sony Pictures film with Todd Black, Peter Rice and Stuart Besser. Sorkin would write and direct the pic.

What will be the plot of ‘The Social Network 2’?

While it won’t be a direct sequel, Sorkin’s new movie would center on the 2021 Wall Street Journal articles known as “The Facebook Files,” which aimed to expose the harm caused by Facebook. Per Deadline sources, the new film will focus on how Facebook has impacted young people, as well as how it has affected politics. Deadline reported, “Insiders say that while it’s being called part two, it’s not a straight sequel but rather a follow-up to the original movie that explored the origins of what would become the world’s biggest social media platform.”

They continued, “Sources stress that the new film isn’t a ‘January 6’ movie and will focus not just on the 2020 election but also Facebook’s effect on teens, preteens, violence and countries outside the U.S.”

Sorkin wrote the screenplay for the original film, which was directed by David Fincher. The 2010 movie told the story of how Facebook started and overcame significant challenges to become the biggest social media platform in the world. Jesse Eisenberg played Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg in the film, which also starred Andrew Garfield, Justin Timberlake, Armie Hammer and Max Minghella.

What has Aaron Sorkin previously said about a second film

Sorkin started teasing the follow-up to The Social Network in 2021 when he said, “What has been going on with Facebook these last few years is a story very much worth telling.” He also said then that a sequel could only happen if Fincher wants to direct the film.

Sorkin continued to tease fans last during a live recording of The Town podcast in 2024, Variety reported. That’s when Sorkin revealed that he’s writing about recent events related to Facebook. He also said on the podcast that he blames Facebook for the Jan. 6 insurrection.

“Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement,” Sorkin said, according to Variety. “That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — ‘the infinite scroll’ … There’s supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity. There isn’t. It’s just growth.”

No other details are known about the project