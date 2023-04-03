President Donald Trump announced a new effort to promote health, fitness and nutrition among young people on Thursday through an executive order that includes reviving the Presidential Fitness Test, a once-defunct program returning to public schools.

According to CNN, several professional athletes, including golfer Bryson DeChambeau, Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker and former New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor, joined Trump at the event, which marks the president’s latest effort to insert himself into sports, following a series of recent demands across multiple leagues and levels.

“From the late 1950s until 2013, graduate scholars all across our country competed against each other in the Presidential Fitness Test, and it was a big deal. This was a wonderful tradition, and we’re bringing it back,” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about the Presidential Fitness Test, including its history, participation requirements and how effective it may be for children in schools nationwide.

What is the Presidential Fitness Test?

President Dwight D. Eisenhower launched the Presidential Fitness Test in 1956 after a study showed that 58% of American children failed at least one of six exercises, compared to just 8.7% of European children, according to Time magazine. He said the initiative could help improve physical fitness among American youth.

“Recent studies, both private and public, have revealed disturbing deficiencies in the fitness of American youth,” Eisenhower’s executive order read. “Since the youth of our Nation is one of the greatest of our assets, it is imperative that the fitness of our youth be improved and promoted to the greatest possible extent.”

The test originally included exercises like sit-ups, pull-ups, a 50-yard dash, and a 600-yard jog, with changes over the years such as adding the 1-mile run. At its peak, passing required 40 push-ups, 10 pull-ups and a 6½-minute mile, The Washington Post reported.

Why was the Presidential Fitness Test discontinued?

In 2012, the Obama administration replaced the Presidential Fitness Test with the Presidential Youth Fitness Program to promote an overall active and healthy lifestyle rather than athleticism. They also suggested that the new revised program would reduce the comparisons among children, per The Washington Post.

Critics had long argued that the original test was embarrassing and harmful to students’ self-esteem.

However, a 2021 review by researchers argued against those claims. They found little evidence that the tests increased bullying, suggesting school climate played a larger role.

Why is Trump bringing back the Presidential Fitness Test?

In his executive order, Trump spoke about the program and to “address the threat to the vitality and longevity of our country that is posed by America’s declining health and physical fitness,” per The Washington Post. He also discussed specific health issues, diseases, obesity, and how poor nutrition can have a lingering effect on children.

“These trends weaken our economy, military readiness, academic performance, and national morale,” the order adds.

While past presidents have revived their versions of the program, there is no information as to what the Trump administration will include in the Presidential Fitness Test.

On Thursday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt discussed Trump’s effort to bring back the program.

“President Trump wants to ensure America’s future generations are strong, healthy, and successful. President Trump wants every young American to have the opportunity to emphasize healthy, active lifestyles — creating a culture of strength and excellence for years to come,” she told ABC News.