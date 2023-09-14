Ryan Destiny has been a regular face in the acting scene since 2009. For the past 15 years, she’s cemented herself in our hearts as a Hollywood sweetheart, but she’s now blossoming beyond the girl next door trope—she’s coming for that head fashionista title as well.

As is true in everything in life, we all get ahead with a little help from our friends. And when it comes to fashion, Destiny has one of the best friends in the game: stylist extraordinaire Law Roach. Roach took on Destiny as a client back in April. In the short time since, the 30-year-old’s style star has risen to supernova heights.

Ryan Destiny and Law Roach? All hits, no misses

The two made their stylistic debut at the 2025 Fashion Trust Awards, where Destiny wore a plunging Schiaparelli gown with gold Le Silla pumps. Most recently, the duo made magic at the 2025 BET Awards. The Star actress wore a draped satin Loewe gown paired with mauve Louboutins and Bvlgari jewelry. As we witnessed with Zendaya, who is arguably Roach’s most notable client, Destiny’s stylistic transition parallels her current career transition from TV to film.

Ryan Destiny’s career elevation meets sartorial stardom

In 2024, Destiny made her film debut in The Fire Inside, where she played Claressa Shields, a boxer from Destiny’s home state of Michigan. Similar to how Zendaya’s career evolution from Disney sweetheart to big screen titan was draped in the illustrious stylings of Mr. Law Roach, Destiny’s style summit will mirror her own career expansion.