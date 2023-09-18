Depression is a serious mental health condition that affects millions of people every year. But in the Black community, it often goes unnoticed or untreated because of stigma, lack of access, cultural influence or mistrust. Many people may not realize they are struggling with depression or may feel ashamed to talk about it. This article breaks down what depression is, why it happens, how it affects the body and mind, and why it’s important to speak up and seek help.

Getting help is a sign of strength, not weakness. Talking to a doctor, counselor or trusted adult can change everything. If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or thinking about suicide, call the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. Help is available 24/7.

What is depression?

Formally known as major depressive disorder, depression is more than just feeling sad. Everyone feels down sometimes, but depression is a medical condition that makes those feelings last for weeks, months or even years. It can make everyday tasks feel hard or impossible. People with depression often feel tired all the time, lose interest in things they used to enjoy and may even have thoughts of self-harm.

Depression can develop in many ways. It can be inherited, meaning it runs in families. But it can also happen to people who don’t have a family history of it. Stress, trauma, long-term sadness, or other life problems can trigger it. Sometimes, depression comes without a clear reason at all.

If depression isn’t treated, it can lead to serious problems. Poorly managed depression can cause physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches and trouble sleeping. Mentally, it can lead to feelings of hopelessness, low self-esteem and even suicidal thoughts. Depression also often shows up alongside other mental health conditions, like anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) or bipolar disorder. When these happen together, it can make getting better even more difficult.

Why treating depression is important

Treating depression is necessary to help people feel better and live healthy lives. If left untreated, it can affect school, work, relationships and physical health, but getting help early can make a big difference. Some common factors that can lead to depression include:

Losing a loved one.

Being bullied or abused.

Long-term stress.

Not feeling safe or supported.

Even though help is out there, not everyone has the same access to mental health care. In the United States, there are major gaps in who gets help and who doesn’t. Some communities don’t have enough therapists or mental health clinics nearby. Others can’t afford treatment because they don’t have health insurance. Many schools and workplaces don’t talk enough about mental health, which makes it harder for people to know when they need help or where to get it.

Stigma and the Black community

In the Black community, depression often isn’t talked about; however, research suggests that this community is more disproportionately impacted by it. According to a 2023 study, even though Black people only account for 13% of the US population, they make up almost 20% of the people living with mental illness – and that’s only the people who are formally diagnosed.

Factors such as epigenetics (cultural trauma passed down between generations) and inconsistent access to care are top reasons for this. There is a long history of mistrust toward the medical system due to racism and unfair treatment in the past, with one of the most obvious examples being the Tuskeegee experiments, which never received consent before observing syphilis in the participants but not giving them life-saving treatment that was available at the time.

Likewise, persistent myths that Black people don’t feel pain like their white counterparts or the dismissal of Black patients’ experiences continue to create conflict between the greater health and Black communities. This makes many people hesitant to see doctors or therapists.

Religion also plays a strong role in many Black families. While faith can be a powerful support system, some people believe that prayer alone can “fix” mental health problems. This belief can keep people from seeking professional help. Likewise, many people are dissuaded from seeking help outside of the church because it’s seen as a betrayal of faith to put their trust in man rather than in God.

But things are changing. More Black therapists and counselors are entering the mental health field, offering care from someone who understands their background and culture. This helps to reduce the distrust that the medical community at large is still struggling to overcome. Telemedicine (seeing a therapist online) is also helping more people get care without having to leave their homes.

What is life like for people who suffer from depression?

Living with depression can feel lonely and exhausting. For people who live alone, it might be harder to get support or ask for help. They might stay in bed all day, stop eating properly or lose contact with friends. For those living with family or roommates, it might be easier to get help, but still comes with challenges. Others may not understand what the person is going through and might say things like “Cheer up” or “Just try harder,” which can make the person feel worse.

There is no exact “cure” for depression, but there are many ways to manage it. Therapy, or talking with a trained mental health professional, is one of the most effective treatments. Some people also take medication. Non-prescription solutions can also help, such as meditation (helps calm the mind and reduce stress), journaling (writing about feelings can help people understand and manage them) and exercise (even light movement like walking can improve mood).

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the four causes of depression?

A variety of factors can cause depression to develop. These include biological (changes in brain chemicals or structure), genetic (family history of depression), environmental (stressful life events like abuse, trauma or poverty) and psychological (negative thinking patterns or low self-esteem).

How do I know if I’m depressed?

The feeling of depression is usually described as feeling sad, hopeless, or tired most of the time for more than two weeks. Other signs include losing interest in things previously enjoyed, trouble sleeping or sleeping too much, eating too much or too little, feeling worthless or guilty and thinking about death or suicide.

How does living with a depressed person affect you?

Living with someone who has depression can be hard. Understandably, loved ones care about a person dealing with depression and might feel worried, helpless or frustrated. It’s important to support people going through it, but also to prioritize mental health care. Try talking openly, listening without judgment and encouraging them to get help.