Ava is attending her “first nerd-hang” in an exclusive clip from Wednesday’s episode of Abbott Elementary.

The episode, “Double Date,” finds two of the school’s teachers out on a double date, but, as the logline states, “when they run into familiar patrons, it proves to be an unfortunate distraction.” Meanwhile, Ava (Janelle James) is busy taking part in a book club with Barbara (Sheryl Lee Ralph), Melissa (Lisa Ann Walter) Mr. Johnson (William Stanford Davis), Mr. Morton (Jerry Minor) and librarian Rosalyn (Cree Summer).

In the clip, everyone takes turns talking about what they liked about the book, with Mr. Morton revealing that he is not exactly a feminist. Later in the episode, the group’s club meeting “ends up in a debate over who would be the best post-apocalyptic leader,” according to the logline.

Abbott Elementary airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

Watch the preview below: