A key player on Chicago P.D. is exiting the show.

According to Variety, Season 12 newcomer Toya Turner, who played Kiara Cook, has announced she will not be back for Season 13.

The Warrior Nun star released a message on Instagram discussing her departure.

What Toya Turner says about her ‘Chicago P.D.’ exit

“My time on Chicago P.D. has come to a close. This show challenged me, sharpened me, and revealed what I’m made of,” she wrote. “I’ve evolved through this experience, both as an artist and in my craft, and I’m walking away with depth, clarity, and momentum for whatever comes next.”

“To the cast and crew: thank you for the warmth, the laughter, and the generosity you brought every day,” she continued. “It was an honor to share the screen and the set with such talent. To the ChiHards [the series fans]: thank you for welcoming me, rooting for me, and showing Kiana love. And to everyone who believes in me: your support means the world. I’m excited for the opportunities ahead.”

What’s next for Toya Turner?

She didn’t give a reason for her departure, however, so fans might still have questions as to why she’s leaving. However, she has been attached to an Untitled Lena Waithe project with Tosin Cole, Kiki Layne and more, but there are no status updates on that; but surely fans will be able to see her on the big or small screen soon.