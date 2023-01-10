There has been some changes in the reality TV sphere, and you’ve done reality TV as well. You did The Next 15, now you’re doing this reality competition show Deal or No Deal Island, and we loved you as a one-season housewife on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. What is your take on the cast shakeup that’s happening? And I know you mentioned in the past that your experience wasn’t necessarily the best, and you were kind of upset when you weren’t expected to be a full-time housewife. But now that there is a shakeup, is there something that you would consider maybe returning as a friend of the show? Because people say that you are the most underrated, overlooked Real Housewives of Atlanta that ever existed in the franchise.

I really want to clear the air that I wasn’t let go. They asked me to come back as a friend of the show and to try and to earn my peach back, and they said that was definitely a possibility because the year that I had a peach, Porsha [Williams] was actually demoted to a friend of the show. And then she got her peach back, as she should have. I just was a little mentally exhausted because I wasn’t familiar with the rigors of a show like that, and how the issues become real life. I was just over it and said, ‘I’m going back to LA.’ And I worked with Carlos King in The Next 15.

I would go back to Real Housewives of Atlanta now. I have a better understanding of reality and how it works. I have more glam in my life. I have more assets in my life. I have a more glamorous lifestyle. I know that the show is really all about that. Andy [Cohen] was quoted recently saying that he feels like I never really got a fair shot. I didn’t really become a housewife until the very end of filming. So therefore, they had to scramble to get a storyline together and they weren’t following me the whole season. I had a bunch of stuff going on that they just missed the chance to get, so my life would have been way more interesting had I started the show as a housewife. But I would go back.

I think the current shakeup was necessary. I hate that Kandi [Burruss] is not going back. I think she’s a huge part of the success of the show. But my girl Kenya is there. Porsha’s back. I think she’s really entertaining.