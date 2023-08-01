Tyler Perry’s Ruthless has set its return to BET+ to round out the rest of its fifth season.

The series stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Michelle Nuñez, Baadja-Lyne Odums, Blue Kimble, Colin Mccalla, Nadege August, Alise Willis and Lenny D. Thomas also star.

As we previously reported, Season 5 continues to show Ruth (Williams) struggle against a cult she and her daughter are trapped in. This time, the Rakudushis compound has even more drama as “order is disrupted, leaving the people of the Raku in for far more of a surprise than they could have imagined,” according to the streamer.

What are the new episodes of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’ about?

Here’s the description for the return of Season 5:

Season five of Ruthless reaches the peak of destruction and mayhem as blood is shed on both sides of the compound. Alliances will crumble, trust will be nonexistent, and the innocent will be punished. Who will be left standing when the dust settles?

Executive produced by Tyler Perry, writers for the season are Mark E. Swinton, Brayon Davis, Meagan Daine, Osokwe Vasquez, Dui Jarrod, and F.R. Drakaea. Armani Ortiz directs the episodes. The series is produced by Tyler Perry Studios.

Season 5B premieres on March 13 on BET+ with three episodes. Episodes air weekly, leading up to the season finale on April 24.

Watch the trailer below: