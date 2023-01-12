Ryan Murphy’s ABC series Doctor Odyssey has been in danger of getting cancelled, and fans have yet to fully find out its fate. ABC’s latest update on the series hasn’t given fans any further hope, either.

Disney Television Group President Craig Erwich told Deadline the needle hasn’t moved on the series.

“Doctor Odyssey isn’t currently on our schedule,” he said. “Ryan’s really busy. He’s doing a lot with us. 9-1-1, 9-1-1 Nashville, All’s Fair [for Hulu]. So we’re just continuing that creative conversations with him.”

The truth about ‘Doctor Odyssey’ renewal or cancellation status

The decision about Doctor Odyssey‘s fate rests in the hands of Murphy himself, as well as Disney TV Studios President Eric Schrier. Schrier is over 20th Television, which produces Murphy’s various shows.

Schrier also told Deadline, “I really love Doctor Odyssey, I think it’s a wildly inventive show, and we’re doing everything we can to support it. That decision ultimately lies with Ryan Murphy, whether Ryan wants to continue to do it, and he feels like there’s stories to tell that he feels confident in.”

So when is the deadline for Murphy’s decision? According to Deadline, he has until the end of June, when the cast’s options will expire. If Murphy renews those options, then that means the series stays for at least another season.

Could the ‘Doctor Odyssey’ finale serve as a series finale?

Regardless, Doctor Odyssey has a plan in place if the show is canceled. According to Deadline’s sources, the season finale is written to be more like a series finale, just in case Doctor Odyssey is called to come back to shore.

Meanwhile, ahead of Disney’s Upfronts presentation on Monday, ABC unveiled the fall schedule, including new and returning shows.

Check out the schedule below

ABC’s Fall 2025 Schedule

MONDAY

8:00 p.m. ESPN’s Monday Night Football

TUESDAY

8:00 p.m. Dancing with the Stars

10:00 p.m. High Potential

WEDNESDAY

8:00 p.m. Shifting Gears

8:30 p.m. Abbott Elementary

9:00 p.m. The Golden Bachelor

10:00 p.m. Shark Tank

THURSDAY

8:00 p.m. 9-1-1

9:00 p.m. 9-1-1: Nashville

10:00 p.m. Grey’s Anatomy

FRIDAY

8:00 p.m. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9:00 p.m. 20/20 (two hours)

SATURDAY

7:30 p.m. College Football

SUNDAY

7:00 p.m. America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m. The Wonderful World of Disney