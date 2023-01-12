Kori King, the Boston-repping queen of the season, met her match with the Betsey Johnson fashion maxi challenge on RuPaul’s Drag Race. But, as she told Blavity’s Shadow and Act, the lip-sync against Lydia B Kollins was “the most relaxing and freeing” one she had this season.

“It was just like a feel-the-vibe type of thing, you know, kind of a spur-of-the-moment type moment,” she said.

The biggest moment from the lip sync was King and Collins sharing a lengthy kiss toward the end of the performance. The moment seemed like a culmination of King and Collins’ on-screen romance. King said that looking back on their relationship, she didn’t realize how quickly she and Collins clicked.

“I didn’t even know it was going to be [like this],” she said of her whirlwind romance with Collins. “I felt like it happened later, but then watching it back, I was like, ‘We were really onto this, like Episode 1, huh?'”

Collins and King are still going strong, she said—you can see on King’s YouTube channel how often Collins is present. When asked if she would ever be down for a spinoff series starring her and Collins traveling around the country, King said she would “totally be down.”

“It would be sickening,” she said.

Photo: MTV

Collins isn’t the only love of King’s life—the other happens to be just being a part of the Drag Race franchise. King said that she’s having fun looking at the fan reactions and knowing that she’s now a fixture of the Drag Race community.

“It’s really like pulling [back] the curtain with the Wizard [of Oz],” she said. “It’s so much fun being a part of the franchise and seeing it from a different perspective. It’s so entertaining to me.”

King’s sister, Drag Race alum Plane Jane, had a lot to tell King about how to handle post-Drag Race fame.

“She’ll be like, ‘Sister, sister, you can’t read the comments. You can’t. They’re all roaches in your apartment, honey. You just have to flash the light and let them crawl away,'” said King with her best Plane Jane impression. “She’s teaching [me] you cannot worry about the comments.”

King’s mark on the season has been giving a lot of fun talking-head moments that align with what the fans were thinking every step of the way, as well as her love for Dunkin’ Donuts—something the fandom (including some of the drag queens who react to the show) has embraced as part of King’s personal Dunkin’ lore.

King said she wanted to rep the franchise because of how much it’s a part of Boston life, especially since it began in Massachusetts.

“I’m not even exaggerating—there’s one on every street here,” she said. “They multiply like gremlins. So for us, it is like one of those things that’s like a staple at this point. Even if you don’t like it, you’re gonna root for it because it’s yours, you know what I mean? This is our home, our home turf, our home restaurant, so I was like, you know what? It would be so funny to reference Dunkin’ for my entrance look, and that is what I had to do.”

King also gave us our second Big Ang performance within the run of Snatch Game, but as she’s since revealed on social media, Michael Jackson was her first choice.

“I was like, you know, what would be so funny if I post it?” she said about her recent reveal. “I was like, ‘You know what, I’m just going to post it online. I’m gonna have fun.’ So then I got in full Michael Jackson drag and fully did it for Cameo, which was hilarious and I was in it for, like, 12 hours. So that was exhausting.”

Regardless of who she played, Snatch Game wasn’t a big worry for King.

“I was so, so comfortable for Snatch Game because I knew so many of these girls were not funny,” she said. “So as soon as we went through the first row of us answering questions, I was like, ‘Oh, I’m safe. I could just answer this earnestly and I will still be safe.’ After Arrietty [who played Baby Cupid]? Oh baby. I was like, ‘I’m feeling confident.’ So yeah, I was very comfortable for Snatch Game.”

As for what’s next for King, she said that she’s up for anything.

“I will go anywhere where a check will take me,” she said. “I might be on Big Brother. I might be on Chopped. I might be on Baddies: Boston. Who knows?”

What about if Zeus Network came calling? King embraced the camp of it, saying, “Comedy.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays at 8/7c on MTV.