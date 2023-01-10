Love & Marriage: Huntsville fans still have questions and want answers about Keke Jabbar’s death. Meanwhile, her family simply wants peace.

In a social media post, Wanda Moore, Keke’s aunt and Latisha Scott’s mother, expressed her thanks for fans’ support amid her unexpected death.

Per Urban Belle Mag, Moore wrote, in part: “To each and every person who has reached out to us – whether through heartfelt phone calls, beautiful floral arrangements, and generosity – please know that your gestures have not gone unnoticed. Each act of kindness has touched our hearts and reminded us of the positive impact Keke had on so many lives. The outpouring of love from friends, fans, and even strangers has been truly overwhelming. It serves as a testament to Keke’s vibrant spirit and the joy she brought to those around her. Your stories, memories, and words of encouragement have provided us with strength and solace during these dark days.”

While her post was met with mostly positive responses, Maurice Scott’s comment under the post was not.

“Beautiful. Wanda, did you Chat GPT that message? 💜💜💜” he asked. Moore has received backlash for her comments on the show and online. Many felt Scott’s comment was inappropriate and in poor timing.

“@miamireece this ain’t the time. Have some respect!” one fan wrote.

“@miamireece Poor taste. Why give the fans who already question her intelligence, more ammunition?” another chimed in.

News of Jabbar’s death hit the net on July 1. While a cause of death has not been reported by a coroner’s office, friends have come forward claiming she died accidentally of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Her death has caused an uproar with fans who feel the negativity from the show impacted her mental health, which some family members agree with. Her family has also reportedly asked cast and crew to not attend her memorial and funeral services.