Netflix‘s latest true-crime documentary, A Deadly American Marriage, has left many viewers with unanswered questions, like, “Where is Molly Martens now?”

Directed by Jessica Burgess and Jenny Popplewell, the documentary follows the high-profile case of Molly Martens and her father, Thomas Martens, upon their recent release from prison for the murder of Molly’s husband, Jason Corbett, in his North Carolina home in 2015.

According to Netflix’s Tudum, Molly and Thomas were convicted of second-degree murder in 2017 after confessing that Thomas beat Jason to death with a baseball bat. However, following an appeal, the father-daughter duo pleaded no contest and guilty, and the charge was lessened to that of involuntary manslaughter under the premise that the pair acted in self-defense due to the alleged abuse Molly encountered throughout her marriage to Jason.

The details of the case and Jason Corbett’s death

“This case demonstrates how complex the American justice system is,” Burgess and Popplewell told Tudum. “Where is the truth? Where are the lies? Where is justice? This documentary demonstrates that it’s not clear-cut.”

They added, “From the very beginning, we approached both families. For the film to remain objective and balanced, we never discussed information we learned with either side.”

At the start of the project, the idea for a second trial still loomed, offering them a chance to tell both sides of the story — Molly and Thomas’ account as well as the first-hand experience of Jason’s children, Jack and Sarah, who were 8 and 10 at the time of their father’s murder.

Although they initially testified to witnessing abuse from their father toward Molly, Jack and Sarah later recanted their statements, alleging that Molly coached them to say that, leading to a painful custody battle between Molly and Jason’s sister, Tracey, and her husband, David.

“Jason lost his life in a brutal killing,” the filmmakers said. “It was not long after he had moved from Ireland to America to build a new life for himself and his family — what should have been the ‘American Dream’ went so tragically wrong for everyone.”

“Jack and Sarah were two Irish citizens but had made roots in America with a woman they loved and called Mom,” Burgess and Popplewell shared. “An American court ruled that they should grow up surrounded by Jason’s family in Ireland …. To this day, Jack and Sarah tell us this is the best decision the court and their father could have made for them.”

Where are Molly Martens and Thomas Martens today?

Decider reported that Molly and Thomas Martens were released from North Carolina prisons on June 6, 2024. They were subjected to a one-year post-release supervision to be served in their home state of Tennessee.

Although the two live nearby, the Martens are not allowed to live under the same roof due to a law prohibiting convicted felons from sharing an address.

“Molly and Tom’s time in prison was devastating for them and all who loved and supported them,” Popplewell and Burgess said. “They don’t believe they should have ever been convicted, let alone received a custodial sentence.”

According to Decider, following her supervised probation, Molly will be allowed to return to her parents’ home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where are Jack and Sarah Corbett now?

Jack and Sarah Corbett, now 20 and 18, Jason’s children with his first wife, the late Margaret “Mags” Fitzpatrick, live in Ireland under the guardianship of their aunt, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and her husband, David, per Tudum.

What happened to Sarah Corbett Lynch’s mother?

Margaret “Mags” Fitzpatrick, Jason Corbett’s first wife, died suddenly in 2006 from an asthma attack. Her unexpected passing left Jason to raise their two young children alone before meeting Molly Martens.