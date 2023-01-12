Steph Curry’s Mr. Throwback has shot its last three-pointer at Peacock, and a Kaley Cuoco-Chris Messina series is not returning at the streamer either.

Decider reports that Peacock has cancelled several series this month, including Curry and Adam Pally’s Mr. Throwback and Based On A True Story, starring Messina and Cuoco.

What was Mr. Throwback about?

Mr. Throwback was filmed in a mockumentary style and followed a memorabilia trader (Pally) who teams up with this sixth-grade teammate (Curry as himself) for help keeping his memorabilia store from the brink. Ego Nwodim also starred as Curry’s project manager.

The series’ first and only season ran over the course of six episodes, and while it was definitely advertised by the streaming service, it’s unclear just how many viewers watched it.

Rotten Tomatoes does show the series was well-liked, earning a 86 percent fresh rating from critics and a 80 percent rating from viewers. The critic consensus acknowledged the show received a “considerable lift from a very game Steph Curry,” but the series did have “consistent three-pointers if not slam dunks” in terms of comedy. However, a running throughline in several reviews, such as The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Feinberg and the Chicago Sun-Times’ Richard Roeper, is that Mr. Throwback’s story often feels like it’s about to run out of steam.

What was ‘Based on a True Story’ about?

In Season 2 of Based on a True Story, Ava (Cuoco) and Nathan Bartlett (Messina) are “three months into parenthood. Focused on taking care of her family, Ava is determined to resist her true crime obsession and return to work as a real estate agent while Nathan trains private tennis clients. But a series of new murders pulls her back in – is Matt (Tom Bateman) behind the slayings? Is Tory (Liana Liberato), now entangled in a relationship with Matt, in danger? For a while, life is good — Ava’s TikTok habit and her new friend Drew (Melissa Fumero) provide a welcome distraction, and Nathan’s all in on reigniting his tennis career as well as his friendship with Matt — until danger comes knocking, literally.”

Other Peacock series that were canceled recently

Not too long ago, Peacock also canceled the horror series Teacup and Hysteria!

However, a lot of content is coming soon, including the new season of Twisted Metal, as well as reality juggernaut Love Island USA and its spinoffs.