The new trailer and poster for the fourth and final season of Power Book II: Ghost shows just how major the stakes have become Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.).

This season, Tariq is facing terror from all sides as the decides whether or not to pick up the dreaded–but powerful–St. Patrick mantle. According to the synopsis:

With targets on his back from all angles, Tariq must decide whether to embrace the St. Patrick name for better or for worse. Everyone is on the hunt for revenge and each character’s respective motivations fuel their power of choice to dive deeper into the game or fight their way out. As power dynamics and family tensions reach their peak, the high-adrenaline twists and turns of this season will have viewers guessing who, if anyone, makes it out alive.

New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

Rainey said in a statement, “While this chapter of Power Book II: Ghost is ending, you absolutely cannot miss this final season. I’ve loved working with this cast and crew and we can’t wait for you to see this epic grand finale to a series that’s been so close to our hearts over the past four years. The Power Universe is blessed with the most amazing fans and I personally can’t wait for their reactions as all of the action unfolds!”

Alongside Rainey, the fourth season stars Mary J. Blige, Michael Ealy, Method Man, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri, Larenz Tate and Caroline Chikezie. LightSkinKeisha is among the show’s recurring actors. Also, as Shadow and Act reported last month, Golden Brooks has also been added to the cast.

Season 4 showrunner Brett Mahoney executive produces with Power creator/showrunner Courtney A. Kemp via End of Episode and 50 Cent via G-Unit Film and Television. Mark Canton also executive produces via Canton Entertainment, with Lionsgate Television producing for STARZ.