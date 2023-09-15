Simon Guobadia, reality star Porsha Williams’ ex and her estranged husband, is one of the latest people affected by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) crackdowns that the Trump administration has implemented.

Us Weekly reported that after spending months at a detention center, Guobadia has officially been released from ICE custody and deported to his home country of Nigeria.

At this time, Gudobadia is said to be in “good spirits,” according to his friend and business partner Tai Savet. In February, the ex of The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was taken to the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia, as a result of the government’s current mass deportation efforts.

After moving to America in 1982, it is reported that Guobadia overstayed his visa and was deported in 1992. He was granted permanent residency status in the same year. However, sources say it was due to him using an “undisclosed identity.”

Are Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams still married?

Following 15 months of marriage, Williams filed for divorce from Guobadia in February 2024, and she was ultimately granted exclusive use of their marital home until a financial decision was made regarding their divorce. An official hearing for their divorce is set for this week; however, with Guobadia’s latest deportation, he will be allowed to join via video.

The hearing between the former couple has been delayed several times due to his detention, and they’re currently in a battle over the prenuptial agreement that was signed prior to their wedding on November 25, 2022.

“The motion to enforce the Prenuptial Agreement is a substantive motion that requires findings of fact by this Court,” Guobadia’s lawyer argued, noting that he required additional time to be able to attend due to his detention status. “The outcome of the motion will also have a substantial effect on how the remainder of the divorce case proceeds, as it may be dispositive of some of the issues and result in litigation on others.”

When are Simon Guobadia and Porsha Williams due in court again?

The presiding judge granted Guobadia’s motion to reschedule, and his and Williams’ new hearing is set for Wednesday. According to Us Weekly, Williams requested permission to attend the hearing virtually, as well.

Her lawyer told the court, “[Williams] is a well-known reality television personality, a career in which last-minute travel and unexpected opportunities frequently arise,” adding, “[Williams] shows that this employment opportunity would help [Williams] offset the numerous financial obligations that [Guobadia] has failed to maintain under the Temporary Order, as well as to offset the significant legal expenses [Williams] has already incurred in pursuing enforcement of the parties’ Prenuptial Agreement and defending herself against [Guobadia] as it relates to the instant divorce action.

“[Williams] shows that her request for virtual appearance is made in good faith and reflects a balancing of her professional obligations and the serious nature of these proceedings, not a desire to delay or further complicate the instant litigation,” the lawyer argued.

The outlet reported that the judge has yet to rule on Williams’ motion.