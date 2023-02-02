What will Sonic the Hedgehog 3 be about?

Here’s the official synopsis for the film:

Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet. Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet.

Along with the return of director Jeff Fowler, new and returning cast includes Carrey, Elba, Mardsen, Sumpter, Reeves, Schwartz, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, Lee Majdoub, Alyla Browne and Krysten Ritter.

The film was produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara and Hitoshi Okuno.

Executive producers include Haruki Satomi, Shuji Utsumi, Yukio Sugino, Jeff Fowler, Tommy Gormley, and Tim Miller.

The film hits theaters on Dec. 20.