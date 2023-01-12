The second half of Season 6 of The Chi is almost here, and fans are getting a taste thanks to the show’s newest trailer.

The trailer for the second half of Season 6 finds the characters of the show facing new challenges, new chapters, and new drama.

According to the synopsis:

This season, Emmett (Jacob Latimore) and Kiesha’s (Birgundi Baker) blissful blended union is tested by his perilous partnership with Douda, (Curtiss Cook), who is dealing with the fallout of Q’s murder and its effect on the shifting loyalty of his inner circle. Victor’s (Luke James) tangled past impacts his new role as city councilman. Newlyweds Jada (Yolonda Ross) and Darnell (Rolando Boyce) fear for son Emmett after he makes a desperate, life-threatening move. Rob (Iman Shumpert) and Tiff’s (Hannaha Hall) cannabis business and Jake’s (Michael V. Epps) apparel line take off, while Papa (Shamon Brown Jr.) is still struggling with the senseless loss of his beloved father. Maisha (Genesis Denise Hale) fights for her own big career move in spite of manager Jemma’s (Judae’a Brown) newly divided attentions. But danger lies in wait…no one is safe and everyone will be tested as never before over the course of the sixth season’s shocking last eight episodes.

The series also stars Alex Hibbert, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Lynn Whitfield, Jill Marie Jones, Kadeem Hardison, Leon, Bertt Gray and Daniel J. Watts alongside Kandi Burruss, La La Anthony, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, Judae’a Brown, Miriam A. Hyman, Tyla Abercrumbie, Tai Davis, Rolando Boyce and Tory O. Davis.

The series is executive produced by Lena Waithe through her Hillman Grad banner. Common also executive produces with Aaron Kaplan, Rick Famuyiwa, Derek Dudley and Shelby Stone of ID8 Multimedia with Hillman Grad CEO Rishi Rajani. Justin Hillian and Jewel Coronel also executive produce as well as serve as Season 6 co-showrunners. Hillman Grad’s Naomi Funabashi also co-executive produces with Resheida Brady. Deondra Gossfield and Quincy LeNear Gossfield produce and direct multiple episodes.

The Chi‘s second part of Season 6 streams on Paramount+ with Showtime May 10 ahead of its May 12 on-air debut on the linear channel.