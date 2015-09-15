The Traitors Season 3 isn’t set to premiere until 2025, but Peacock has already renewed Seasons 4 and 5 of the hit reality competition series. Alan Cumming will return as host for the fourth and fifth installments as well.

The show is running of the acclaim of its second season, which like Season 6 Love Island USA on Peacock, became a mainstream hit and entered the pop culture zeitgeist.

Season 2 is nominated for four Emmys, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Series and Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program. It also nabbed four Critics Choice Real TV Awards for Best Competition Series, Best Ensemble Cast in an Unscripted Series, Best Show Host and Male Star of the Year. The show also won Outstanding Achievement in Reality at the TCA Awards.

During launch week, Season 1 was also the No. 1. unscripted series in the U.S. across all streaming platforms.

Here’s the official description:

The Emmy Award®-winning series, The Traitors is a nail-biting psychological adventure in which treachery and deceit are the name of the game. The entertainment industry’s most competitive reality stars and famous faces play the ultimate murder mystery game. Hosted by award-winning actor Alan Cumming at an ancient castle set deep in the Scottish Highlands, contestants work together on a series of exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000. Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game. If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor – or Traitors – makes it to the end, they will steal all the money.

Check out who will be competing as a part of the Season 3 cast below:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser)

Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Britney Haynes (Big Brother)

Carolyn Wiger (Survivor)

Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai)

Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset)

Ciara Miller (Summer House)

Danielle Reyes (Big Brother)

Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey)

Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City)

Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron)

Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette)

Jeremy Collins (Survivor)

Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal)

Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer)

Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island)

Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac)

Sam Asghari (Actor & Model)

Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules)

Tony Vlachos (Survivor)

Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

The show is executive produced by Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Sam Rees-Jones, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt, Jack Burgess and Alan Cumming. It is produced yy Studio Lambert part of All3 Media..