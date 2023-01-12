NBC has laid down the gauntlet, canceling several of its series at once.

According to multiple trade publication reports, NBC has cancelled Found after two seasons, Suits LA after one season, Lopez vs. Lopez after three seasons, Night Court after three seasons and The Irrational after two seasons. The news comes ahead of NBCUniversal’s upcoming upfronts presentation. There are still some series that we don’t know the fates of: The Hunting Party and Grosse Poine Garden Society.

Could ‘Found’ still get a Season 3?

Found, which was cancelled before getting a third season could survive at another location. Deadline reports that the series could be getting shopped to other networks.

The Irrational, however, isn’t as lucky. Deadline reports that the series’ ratings fell dramatically during the second season. The other series, including Night Court, which clocked in at three seasons, Lopez vs. Lopez, which made it to three seasons, and Suits LA, which was only in its first season, also don’t seem to have any other prospective network options.

Suits LA, for instance, never became the huge ratings success like NBC predicted after Suits reruns surged in popularity a few years ago. Night Court also weathered ratings storms as its popularity dropped. While Lopez vs. Lopez‘s ratings weren’t discussed in any Deadline report, it was presumed that the show was also part of NBC’s shows that were “on the bubble” of cancellation.

The network is making way for the NBA next season

The reason for the dramatic cancellations seems to revolve around the NBA. NBC is making room for about 180 hours of primetime NBA programming. Because of this, NBC decided to unceremoniously axe the shows that were doing okay, but were no longer runaway successes.