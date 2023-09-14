Tyler Perry’s Duplicity is a drama with several twists and turns which viewers may not expect, sparking a conversation around the topics of race, police brutality and greed. The film was released on Mar. 20 and has since sent audiences reeling. Known for his unique ability to blend drama with moments of sharp humor, Perry’s latest film challenges viewers with a gripping storyline that keeps them guessing until the very last scenes. At its core, Duplicity explores the complexities of trust, betrayal and the masks people wear in their relationships. The film’s intricate plot weaves together the lives of characters who find themselves entangled in a web of deceit, all leading up to a shocking conclusion.

Kat Graham Stars as Attorney Marley Wells in the New Prime Video Film

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity is a bit of a mixed bag. It follows Marley Wells (Kat Graham), a high powered attorney who faces a case unlike any she has dealt with before. After a shocking discovery, she is thrown into the lion’s den to settle with the fact that a close friend has been killed in an instance of police brutality. Her best friend’s husband, Rodney Blackburn (Joshua Adeyeye) loses his life early on in the movie.

In a sketchy incident which involved an older white woman in an affluent neighborhood calling the police, Rodney was caught in the crosshairs. While he was simply out on a jog, when police arrive he is taken as a threat. One officer named Caleb Kaine (Jimi Stanton) in particular assumes he is a danger when he reaches in his pocket. Although he was only attempting to get his phone, the officer shoots Rodney and he is later pronounced dead.

Duplicity then progresses to highlight Marley’s involvement with the case. Out of anger for her dear friend Fela (Meagan Tandy) and duty to her job, she sues the city for Rodney’s wrongful death. During Marley’s investigation she discovers the less than flattering past of the officer who shot and killed Rodney. With the help of her boyfriend Tony (Tyler Lepley), who is a former police officer and current private investigator, she uncovers some surprising dirt. According to his record, Caleb had a violent past; he even beat up a Black officer while in the military and used racial slurs. With their evidence of his past, the city agreed to a settlement for the murder of Rodney. Ultimately, the devastating loss resulted in Fela receiving $15 million and Caleb being arrested for the murder. But that’s just the beginning of the drama.

The Plot Thickens (In Typical Tyler Perry Fashion)

After her friend has received the settlement and all things seem right in the world, things seem to not be adding up. Caleb, who is filled with guilt and confused about everything that has happened, is not giving up on himself. The circumstances just seem a little suspect, which is eventually confirmed by an unexpected source. A woman named Anna Lewis (Angela Halili) approaches Caleb and tells him information that changes everything.

Anna claims to have had an affair with both Tony (Marley’s man) and later on with Rodney. She even says that Tony used a different name on dating apps and went by Kevin. According to her, he was an aggressive and possessive person and threatened her. Eventually after discovering that she moved on and had a relationship with Rodney, Tony (aka Kevin) snaps. This is where the plot thickens even further. After learning of this connection, Caleb tells Marley, who continues to investigate the situation due to everything she is learning. Fela starts acting differently and even buys a home and moves without mentioning it to her after receiving her settlement, raising eyebrows.

Who Killed Rodney in ‘Duplicity’?

With the help of Anna, Caleb and Marley unveil that Tony secretly worked in tandem with Fela and a man (actually) named Kevin to orchestrate Rodney’s murder. Kevin (RonReaco Lee) was the police officer who was training Caleb in the force and also Rodney’s friend. He arrived at the routine police stop with Caleb and pulled strings to make sure everything went as planned. He is also who Fela was cheating on her husband with, so everything is connected. Nearing the end of the movie, Anna says she has proof of her relationship with Tony but it is hidden in a house he used to rent and now owns. So Marley must retrieve the phone that Anna hid in order to discover the full truth of the matter.

A lot happens in the end of Duplicity that may be hard to grasp for viewers. Marley goes to Tony’s lake house and finds him also there, much to her surprise. In an attempt to cover up his involvement he states that he also had a tip and was checking things out. Kevin also turns up and once they all get inside the house Marley immediately goes to find the phone Anna hid in the bathroom. She sees the video evidence and soon after that tries to leave, but it’s too late. Kevin and Tony have caught onto her and sedated her. They take her to a boat in an attempt to drown her and the evidence she carries. Fela, who has been MIA as of late also turns up to help them take Marley down which confirms she has been a part of the ploy to kill her husband all along.

They tie her up and plan to dump her in the lake. That is, until an officer warns them to not go any deeper into the water due to shallow tides. Upon the officer realizing that something is not right with Marley, Kevin shoots and kills him to cover their tracks. They throw Marley in the water, with weight to drag her down, but after all this time, Marley’s sedative begins to wear off. She is conscious enough to free herself and swim. She hides until she can find the boat’s flare gun and then shoots them all. This last ditch effort secures her safety until help arrives.

‘Duplicity’ Ending Explained

The motives of greed and jealousy fueled their murder of Rodney. It even inspired them to pin it all on Caleb. Due to the revelation about the revenge plot by Fela, Tony and Kevin, Caleb is later released from custody. His story gets some attention as well. The military history that was used against him (in the case with Rodney) was not exactly what everyone assumed. In response to the Black military officer harassing Jennifer, who he eventually married, he fought to protect her honor. It is also brought to light that he did not purposely murder Rodney. He was manipulated by Kevin to pull the trigger. After he pleaded for Kevin to get help for Rodney, Kevin took his dear time in order to make sure he did not survive.

The movie, which at first seems like a pretty straight forward story really switches up on viewers. Instead of the expected narrative about systemic violence and injustice, Tyler Perry plays on viewer’s assumptions. He builds up the story and then highlights the elements that were playing a part all along. While viewers may find the movie to be a bit too on the nose in terms of the big “twist,” Duplicity may invite others to question their biases.

In the intense and dramatic conclusion, the layers of deception and betrayal finally come crashing down. As Marley digs deeper into the case, she uncovers shocking truths about the people closest to her. Her investigation reveals a complex conspiracy. This twist culminates in a tense showdown where Marley not only survives an attempt on her life but also exposes the truth. She clears Caleb’s name and brings justice to the situation. It’s a powerful and unexpected ending that leaves audiences reflecting on the nature of loyalty, betrayal and the pursuit of justice. For those who are ready to experience this thrilling ride, Duplicity is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.