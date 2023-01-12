Doctor Odyssey is effectively cancelled.

The Ryan Murphy-created ABC soapy drama starring Joshua Jackson was on the bubble of cancellation a few weeks ago. But now, with the cast’s contracts expiring as of Monday, the series is over by default.

Two reasons seem to be at fault for the series not scoring a second season. First, The Hollywood Reporter states that the series never had high ratings. It averaged “7.74 million viewers across all platforms over 35 days,” and also “ranked in the middle of the pack for ABC and 64th across all of TV (including streaming-only shows)” according to Nielsen.

Secondly, the series was allegedly a hotbed for sexual harassment and retaliation. According to The Hollywood Reporter, three female crewmembers sued 20th Television and Disney for being allegedly subjected to an “unchecked campaign of sexual harassment” from their supervisor, assistant props master Tyler Patton. The crewmembers also allege they were fired after complaining about the unwanted treatment.

What ABC has said about the show’s status

But even with these reasons for letting the show go, ABC and 20th Television still says that haven’t officially cancelled the series, even though, according to sources for The Hollywood Reporter, sets for the show were being struck while ABC and 20th Television claimed they were still talking to Murphy about the future of the series. And as written above, the cast’s contract options have also expired, allowing them to start looking for other work.

Even though the cast’s contracts have expired and sets were being destroyed, ABC still insists the series isn’t cancelled. As they have said weeks prior, ABC and 20th Television still say they are openly discussing with Murphy about where the show’s future is headed.

Regardless of what the studio’s official line is, the fact remains that Doctor Odyssey wasn’t picked up for a second season. However, all is not lost; People reports that because it hasn’t been formally cancelled, it could still get picked up by another network or streaming service. However, with the cast now free to find new work, a second season could be delayed.

How did ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Season 1 end?

As it stands now, fans of the show will have to find some satisfaction in the Season 1 finale, which ended with Phillipa Soo’s Avery and Jackson’s Max finally making their coupledom official after a tense love triangle between Avery, Max and Sean Teale’s Tristan.