Bridget Jones is back and she’s back on the quest for love. Universal Pictures has dropped the trailer for the fourth film, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy. The film will follow a recently-widowed Jones looking to rebuild her love life, while also raising two young sons.

Directed by Michael Morris, the film stars Renée Zellweger, reprising her role as Bridget Jones, as she looks to carve a new path in life and love all while balancing work, home, and romance.

The film also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Leo Woodall, Hugh Grant, Emma Thompson, Colin Firth and Nico Parker.

What is ‘Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’ about?

According to an official description of the film:

As a single career woman living in London, Bridget Jones not only introduced the world to her romantic adventures, but added “Singletons,” “Smug-Marrieds” and “f—wittage” into the global lexicon. Bridget’s ability to triumph despite adversity led her to finally marry top lawyer Mark Darcy and to become the mother of their baby boy. Happiness at last.

But in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy, Bridget is alone once again, widowed four years ago, when Mark (Firth) was killed on a humanitarian mission in the Sudan. She’s now a single mother to 9-year-old Billy and 4-year-old Mabel, and is stuck in a state of emotional limbo, raising her children with help from her loyal friends and even her former lover, Daniel Cleaver (Grant).

Pressured by her Urban Family —Shazzer, Jude and Tom, her work colleague Miranda, her mother, and her gynecologist Dr. Rawlings (Thompson) — to forge a new path toward life and love, Bridget goes back to work and even tries out the dating apps, where she’s soon pursued by a dreamy and enthusiastic younger man (Woodall). Now juggling work, home and romance, Bridget grapples with the judgment of the perfect mums at school, worries about Billy as he struggles with the absence of his father, and engages in a series of awkward interactions with her son’s rational-to-a-fault science teacher (Ejiofor).

Other returning cast includes Jim Broadbent and Gemma Jones as Bridget’s parents. Isla Fisher plays a new character, Rebecca, Bridget’s neighbor.

When does Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy premiere?

The film will be released on Peacock in the United States on Feb. 13, which follows its release in theaters internationally on Feb. 12.

How many iterations of Bridget Jones’ films are there?

The original movie in the Bridget Jones franchise, based on the novels by Helen Fielding and titled Bridget Jones’s Diary, premiered in 2001. The sequel, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason was released in theaters in 2004. A third film, Bridget Jones’s Baby came out in 2016 and all three earned more than $800 million worldwide.

Watch the official trailer below: