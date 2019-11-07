Earlier in the season, Love Island USA super fan and music superstar Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Episode 15 of the Peacock series’ Season 7, and after hosting the “Build-A-Bombshell” challenge, she introduced two unexpected new bombshells into the villa: Andreina Santos and TJ Palma.

Santos’ splashy introduction made her the talk of the villa, especially among the men. After eyeing Jeremiah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe and Ace Greene, the 24-year-old set her sights on Brown, which shook things up for the established couples. Now that Brown has gotten the boot, Santos is sure to keep feathers ruffled in the villa.

Until then, here’s everything we know about the reality star.

Andreina Santos was born in Spain

According to NBC Insider, like fellow bombshell Pepe Garcia, Santos, who is of Dominican descent and was raised in New Jersey, was born in Spain. She shared her background during her introduction on the show and described herself as a catch the villa is not ready for.

“I rate myself a 10 out of 10 because brains, beauty, body,” Santos said. “I’m bringing a lot of things that the boys are going to want.”

She’s a model

Santos is a model currently signed with Wilhelmina Models. She shares many camera-ready looks on social media, where she’s amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram and more than 150,000 on TikTok.

She recently earned her bachelor’s degree

In addition to her modeling career, Santos also earned her bachelor’s degree recently. Though she shared the accomplishment on social media, she did not share which university she attended. In a recent video, one TikTok user claimed she graduated from New Jersey City University with a degree in business.

Santos marked the major accomplishment on social media, recounting her journey to her degree.

“Thank you God for guiding me through this journey and thank you to my family for teaching me the best values and work ethic. I did high school in 3 different languages in 3 different countries but here I am, getting my Bachelor’s. It was difficult but I wouldn’t want it any other way, I’m built different,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Love Island USA airs on Peacock every day except Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.