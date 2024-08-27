Depending on when you started watching The Daily Show, it’s either more of your favorite from the “good old days” of 1999 to 2014 with Jon Stewart (or its first two-year host Craig Kilborn from 1996 to 1998), or it hasn’t been the same since Trevor Noah left in 2022. Since the ’90s, the who’s who in entertainment have popped up on the political comedy show as both guest hosts and field correspondents, including Stephen Colbert, John Oliver, Desi Lydic, Michael Kosta, Lewis Black, Al Madrigal, Jordan Klepper, Steve Carell, Ronny Chieng, Roy Wood Jr., Jessica Williams and Dulce Sloan. And although Stewart handpicked Noah as the new host starting in April 2015, when the South African storyteller chose to voluntarily end his contract after seven years, The Daily Show scrambled for a new solo host — only to decide they’d rather keep the rotation going.

While loyal viewers worried about whether or why is The Daily Show being canceled, other viewers liked the variety and hoped the show would continue on. And it has done just that three years after Noah left. Last year, Stewart even agreed to return for Monday guest-hosting until the end of this year. Post-pandemic, some other correspondents left, new staff was hired and a few others stayed. Here’s where some of the guest hosts and correspondents are nowadays.

Is Josh Johnson Still on ‘The Daily Show’?

Comedian Josh Johnson has been a writer for The Daily Show since 2017 with more than 860 episodes to his credit. During the pandemic, he and fellow writer Sloan teamed up for the podcast Hold Up that released a weekly episode from June 2022 to May 2023. And during the writers’ strike between May to September 2023, he was sharpening his stand-up comedy in a New York bar called The Cellar and New York Comedy Club. Then, last March, Johnson became a field correspondent. A clear comedy workaholic, even The Daily Show workload hasn’t tired him out. Johnson occasionally makes appearances on Noah’s podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah when he’s not releasing weekly, live-audience videos on his own YouTube channel, which has garnered 1.45 million subscribers.

Is Jon Stewart Still on ‘The Daily Show’?

When Stewart left The Daily Show in 2015, he didn’t completely disappear from late-night comedy shows. In fact, he’d randomly (and physically) pop up from underneath the desk of his fellow colleague and late-night show host Colbert to share his unfiltered take on political and pop news. He also had a two-year podcast called The Problem With Jon Stewart from September 2021 until October 2022 that dove into social justice, political and racial issues that may have not been trendy enough or comical enough to air on The Daily Show. Stewart has made a weekly return to The Daily Show since mid-2024 until the end of 2025 and is currently trying to get DOGE head Elon Musk to be on the show.

Is Trevor Noah Still on ‘The Daily Show’?

During the pandemic, Noah switched from wearing well-tailored suits to comfortable cotton hoodies and letting his low haircut grow into a neat afro. In his more casual attire, he continued on with recording the late-night show. And when he wasn’t recording The Daily Show from home, he also co-hosted The Trevor Noah Podcast on Luminary with David Kibuuka from August 2020 to July 2021. Before he left The Daily Show on December 8, 2022, he thanked fans for sticking by him as a previously unknown comedian.

He also made a point of thanking Black women, stating, “If you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women.” And when he started his most recent podcast What Now? With Trevor Noah in November 2023, he did just that by hiring a British Black woman Christiana Mbakwe Medina to be one of his co-hosts. Occasionally doing shows in Africa with his childhood friends or while he’s on the road, What Now? listeners can hear his take on politics, culture, social justice and random answers about what he’d do if he ruled the world. Unlike Stewart, when Noah left The Daily Show, he has not popped up for any more guest-host appearances. He has, however, continued to prove just how much he likes the flexibility of traveling at a moment’s notice. He currently has comedy tour dates in Abu Dhabi and Istanbul, Turkey, along with Saratoga, California.

Is Jessica Williams Still on ‘The Daily Show’?

When Noah quit, there were some whispers about having a Black woman take the lead as the new co-host, specifically regarding four-year The Daily Show correspondent Jessica Williams who left the late-night show a year after Noah became the new host. But those rumors didn’t materialize. Williams was already busy with other projects, including starring in The Incredible Jessica James, doing voice-over work in the adult anime Entergalactic with rapper Kid Cudi, and acting roles in Love Life and Road House. She also worked on an HBO show with co-host Phoebe Robinson called 2 Dope Queens, modeled after their 2016 to 2019 podcast with the same name. She did, however, make a surprise appearance on The Daily Show last spring to talk about the Stormy Daniels trial against second-time President Donald Trump.

Is Roy Wood Jr. Still on ‘The Daily Show’?

Wood Jr. joined The Daily Show the same year as Noah. While both men were working from home during the pandemic, Wood Jr. had also started a podcast called Roy’s Job Fair in March 2021, which lasted until January 2023. The Native New Yorker, who grew up in Birmingham, Alabama, was also one of the first people to find out that Noah had decided seven years was long enough. The search began for a new host and Wood Jr. made it known that he was interested. After countless celebrities had their own guest week for the show (although Sloan’s week was cut short because of the writer’s strike), Comedy Central still hadn’t made a decision on who would be the permanent host after the strike was over in September 2023. Wood Jr. quit the show a month later, after an eight-year correspondent career.

Although he admits to not having anything major in the works at the time, he decided that he would prefer to focus on “making sure all my ducks are in a row.” Explaining that being a correspondent is “a mentally stressful job,” he wanted to “remove the stress from my space so I have space to figure out what’s next for myself in case I’m not in that chair come January.” And he did indeed get his hosting ducks in a row. In 2024, he became the host of the spin-off version of Have I Got News for You with team captains Amber Ruffin and Michael Ian Black.

Which Correspondents Stayed on ‘The Daily Show’ in 2025?

Some correspondents and hosts came, left and returned over the past two decades. Klepper had his own show from 2017 to 2018 on Comedy Central called The Opposition with Jordan Klepper, largely covering rural areas and MAGA. When the show was canceled one season later, he returned as a correspondent.

Hasan Minhaj, a former The Daily Show correspondent, was one of the front-runners for a permanent third host. He’d already completed three years of hosting Netflix’s The Patriot Act from 2018 to 2020 after his four-year run on The Daily Show from 2014 to 2018. However, one of his past comedy shows and getting caught in “emotional truths” stopped his chances of replacing Noah. After being fairly quiet for a year after the comedy scandal, he started updating his YouTube channel and has completed interviews with a wide variety of guests, including Halle Berry, instructor Jelani Cobb, former President Barack H. Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Other correspondents who have continued on with The Daily Show include Lydic, Kosta, Chieng, Black and occasional appearances from Robert Smigel, the voice of Triumph the Insult Comic Dog. As of 2023, newer faces on the correspondence team include Troy Iwata and Grace Kuhlenschmidt.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was The Daily Show canceled?

It was not canceled. However, three regular hosts have left the show (Craig Kilborn, Jon Stewart, Trevor Noah). One-third of the hosts (Stewart) returned in 2024 and now hosts on Mondays until the end of 2025.

Who is the new host of The Daily Show?

The show continues to take turns with guest hosts since Noah resigned in 2022.

Is Jon Stewart still on The Daily Show?

Yes, he has been a guest host on Mondays since mid-2024, after being the regular host from 1999 to 2015.