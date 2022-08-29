Congresswoman Maxine Waters believes President Donald Trump’s administration’s proposed mandates, including massive layoffs, are stepping stools to carry out a civil war.

“This president is putting us in a position where hungry people are going to be on the street. Where nonprofits, who were waiting for their checks, are not going to get them,” Waters told members of the media in Northern Virginia, according to The Hill. “Where seniors waiting for their social security check, will not get it. Where poor families with children will not get what they believe the government has agreed to do.”

“And so when that happens, what does Trump expect? Oh, I believe he expects violence. I believe he expects confrontation. I believe he’s working towards a civil war,” she added.

Maxine Waters: Trump expects violence and want to start civil war.



Trump has repeatedly hinted at the idea of a looming civil war in the U.S. During his first term, he amplified a conservative pastor’s claim that removing him from office would lead to a “civil war-like fracture.” On January 6, 2021, Trump urged thousands of MAGA supporters to march to the Capitol to stop the certification of his 2020 election loss — resulting in chaos when rioters stormed the building and clashed with law enforcement; five people died.

Waters warned that those working with Trump to possibly cook up a civil war will be blocked by her and fellow Democrats.

“It places the responsibility on us to live and do like Dr. Martin Luther King told us to do. He taught us to organize and to protest, but he taught us nonviolence,” Waters said, according to The Hill.

She continued, “He’s going to get closer and closer in our face, and we’re going to have to be real responsible — we’re going to have to pray, we’re going to have to ask god to help us remember what Martin Luther King told us: Don’t ever let them goad you into violence. Because we don’t know what’s waiting in the background for us if we’re silly enough to do something like that.”