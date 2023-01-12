A production date for Shōgun Season 2 has finally been set.

FX President Gina Balian announced that Shōgun is set to start physical production in January 2026 in Vancouver. Series creators Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks recently finished a writers’ room “devoted to creating a wholly original new chapter to the first season,” which was based on the novel by James Clavell.

What to expect from ‘Shōgun’ Season 2

“In the first season, Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him,” according to FX. “When a mysterious European ship was found marooned in a nearby village, its English pilot John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war. Part two of Shōgun is set ten years after the events of the first season and continues the historically inspired saga of these two men from different worlds whose fates are inextricably entwined.”

So, when will the new season of ‘Shōgun’ debut?

Because the new season will enter production next January, it could debut later that year. However, it is possible it could debut in early 2027.

Is Cosmo Jarvis returning for ‘Shōgun’ Season 2?

Kondo and Marks serve as executive producers with Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell and Michael De Luca. Sanada, who will reprise his role as Toranaga, has been promoted to executive producer. Cosmo Jarvis has also been confirmed to reprise his role as Blackthorne, and he has been promoted to co-executive producer.

‘Shōgun’ made Emmy history with its first season

Shōgun became the winningest series in a single season at the 2024 Emmy Awards and also became FX’s first series to win Outstanding Drama Series. Sanada and Anna Sawai also made history — he as the first Japanese actor to win Lead Actor in a Drama Series, and she as the first actress of Asian descent to win Lead Actress. The series also swept other award shows during award season, including the Golden Globe for Best Television Series – Drama.