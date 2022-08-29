Sigma Gamma Rho’s Biennial Boule event is a time of the year when members worldwide come together to connect, fellowship and discuss their national community initiatives, including maternal health, voting rights and food disparities. Over 100,000 members gathered at Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center, NewsOne reported.

“The public meeting was an opportunity to commemorate the philanthropic efforts of our sisterhood,” Marica T. Harris, the sorority’s 26th International Grand Basileus, said in an interview with NewsOne. “Vice President Kamala Harris brought forth greetings to an audience of ten thousand community leaders, entrepreneurs, civic leaders, and corporate partners.”