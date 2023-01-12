Janelle Monáe is the latest actor joining the star-studded cast of Universal’s life-meets-art musical from Pharrell and Michael Gondry.

According to Variety, Monáe will star alongside already announced cast members Kelvin Harrison Jr., Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Halle Bailey, Brian Tyree Henry and Missy Elliott. Monáe joining the project makes a ton of sense since it’s a musical and, of course, a musical needs some big singers and musicians like Monáe, Bailey and Elliott (who might be more known for her rapping but is actually also a singer).

The film is inspired from Pharrell’s real life experiences growing up in Virginia Beach’s Atlantis Apartments in 1977. Gondry will direct from a script by Martin Hynes and Steven Levenson. Pharrell and Mimi Valdés produces through Pharrell’s production company i am OTHER. Gil Netter will produce through his company Gil Netter Productions. Ryan Jones, Universal’s senior VP of production development Ryan Jones and Universal’s director of production development Christine Sun will oversee, according to Variety.

Pharrell is in a clear biopic phase of his career, since he’s also working with The LEGO Group to create Piece by Piece, a film about Pharrell’s life using LEGO animation.