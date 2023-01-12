The Chi is making history.

Entertainment journalist Wilson Morales confirmed on Instagram that The Chi has officially become “the longest running Black drama series on premium cable,” surpassing Soul Food (also a Showtime series), which lasted for five seasons. The Chi is now in its seventh season.

‘The Chi’ is also returning for Season 8

The Chi will continue its historic streak thanks to Showtime’s investment in the series; the network has greenlit the series for an eighth season, meaning it will continue to reign supreme. Fans were already looking forward to the guest stars added to Season 7, Phylicia Rashad, Karrueche Tran, Wendy Racquel Robinson, Kyla Pratt, Reagan Gomez, Punkie Johnson and Tammy Townsend.

The eighth season announcement came quickly after Season 7 premiere ratings showed enthusiastic fan support for the series. The premiere was 2 percent higher on streaming than last season’s premiere, and overall, the series had 2 million cross-platform viewers, making it the most-streamed premiere in history.

The Chi stars Lynn Whitfield, Yolonda Ross, Jacob Latimore, Luke James, Shamon Brown, Jr., Michael V. Epps and Birgundi Baker in what Showtime describes as “a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption.”

The series is created by Lena Waithe and executive produced by Waithe and Common.

When is ‘The Chi’s Season 7 finale?

The Chi will wrap its seventh season on Aug. 3.