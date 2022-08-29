National Review editor-in-chief Rich Lowry is getting dragged on social media after he seemingly said the beginning of the N-word during a live interview.
The slip-up reportedly happened during his recent sit-down with Megyn Kelly on her self-titled show. While discussing Donald Trump’s false comments about Haitian residents of Springfield, Ohio, eating cats and dogs, Lowry said what sounded like the beginning of the N-word. The sentence is question: “They’ve only found two Springfield residents calling to complain about Haitian migrants taking geese from ponds.”
Unsurprisingly, the snippet immediately went viral.
“Here’s Rich Lowry, Editor-In-Chief of the National Review, using the N-word to describe Haitians “by mistake” and Megyn Kelly’s reaction when they cut back to her,” Steve Marmel tweeted with a snippet of the clip. “She did not react to it. Just smiled.”
Here’s Rich Lowry, Editor-In-Chief of the National Review, using the N-word to describe Haitians “by mistake” and Megyn Kelly’s reaction when they cut back to her.
She did not react to it. Just smiled.
This is what they ALL mean.
And why Trump and MAGA must lose.#Springfield pic.twitter.com/QbYwlNLbC3
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) September 16, 2024
Lowry’s colleague Andrew McCarthy came to his defense with a tweet that read: “Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between ‘immigrants’ (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing “migrants” with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez.”
Ridiculous. @richlowry (not tagged here, natch) obviously got crossed up between ‘immigrants’ (short i) and migrants (long i) — started mispronouncing “migrants” with short i; instantly corrected himself with no embarrassment because it was patently a mispronunciation. Geez. https://t.co/a1EYDqp3kl
— Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) September 16, 2024
Lowry then quoted McCarthy’s tweet to clarify what happened.
“Yep, this is exactly what happened—I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through,” he said.
Yep, this is exactly what happened—I began to mispronounce the word “migrants” and caught myself halfway through https://t.co/Y1wyvrkq8x
— Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 16, 2024
Yet, folks across social media aren’t buying it.
“Oh…so you meant to call migrants “nigrants?” Gee, I wonder what that sounds like,” one person tweeted.
“You do realize we all heard it, right,” another person said.
“We all heard you pretty clearly,” someone else agreed.
Kelly has since shut down the claims, tweeting, “This is so disgusting and obviously leveled by someone that doesn’t know @RichLowry at all. A finer, more gracious man of good character you will never meet.”
Haitians have been a topic of conversation ever since Trump alleged that they have been eating people’s pets during his Sept. 10 presidential debate with Kamala Harris. For the record, the allegations are completely false.
Beloved actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais posted an Instagram video in which she condemns Trump and his lies.
View this post on Instagram
“Staying silent in the face of racism and hate is something that I refuse to do. This past week, the lies that have been spewed about the Haitian community — about my community — have been disgusting, deeply hurtful and dangerous,” Beauvais said. “We must condemn this kind of hatred, this kind of racism for anyone.”
“I have always been a proud Haitian immigrant. Coming to America, working hard, that’s what we do,” she added. “Coming from gratitude. And I will not sit by and let people talk about my community in any way they want for their own gain. The power we have is the power to vote — to register and vote, and stop this madness, this chaos.”