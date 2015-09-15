The Love Island USA Season 6 stars Serena Page, Leah Kateb and JaNa Craig, affectionally known by the fans as “PPG,” along with their partners, “PPGM,” aka Kordell Beckham, Kenny Rodriguez and Miguel Harichi, have just nabbed a collective new brand partnership.

The six realty TV stars teamed up with Dunkin’ for its launch of the $6 Meal Deal. The meal, only available for a limited time, features a sandwich, hash browns and medium coffee.

Why does this collab make sense for PPG and PPGM?

A Dunkin’ collab makes sense for the stars, as Beckham, Rodriguez and Harichi famously prepared breakfast for the ladies each morning on the show.

As of recent, Dunkin’ has been launching key celeb-focused and cinematic collabs. Last year, Ben Affleck and his Artists Equity production company launched a new commercial for the coffee and doughnut chain, his third overall. It was directed by and starred Affleck alongside Ice Spice.

Fans react to the new collab

One fan wrote on Twitter, formerly known as X, “Stopppp this is so cute. Whole time I thought they were doing some fun social media content meanwhile they were filming for DUNKIN? I’m so happy.”

Whole time I thought they were doing some fun social media content meanwhile they were filming for DUNKIN? I’m so happy. https://t.co/KPKfzURnKl — Mahogany (@TheHoginator) September 4, 2024

Someone else said, “the PPG & PPG Men’s Dunkin ad was saur cute!!! them folks really got to work right out the villa lol.”