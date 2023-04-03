After the 2024 Grammy Awards, where she won her first Grammy and became the first recipient of the best African music performance award, South African singer Tyla joined former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for a photo.
In a recent interview with People magazine, the “Water” rising star spoke about the unsuspecting encounter.
“I had no idea,” Tyla told the outlet about posing with the California congresswoman. “I didn’t know who she was, honestly, but I think she may have known because she asked to take a picture with me, so I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ She held my hand, and I was like, ‘Are you sure we should hold hands?’ Because I didn’t know. I was kind of feeling a bit tight, but she was like, ‘Hold my hand, hold my hand.’ “It was cute.”
She also talked about her excitement about meeting pop icon and actress Cher before the awards ceremony.
“I met Cher at the Clive Davis party, and I was like, “What the heck?” I was literally in so much shock. I love her. She’s always been an inspo. Her fashion is so cool, so meeting her was honestly the highlight of the Grammy week prior to the evening. It was a really fun time. I’m going to remember it forever and ever and ever. I can’t wait to even tell my kids, that’s how much of a good time I had.”
Despite canceling her tour due to health issues, she released her eponymous debut album, Tyla, on Friday. Fusing elements of Amapiano, pop, hip-hop, and R&B, the record has received rave reviews on social media.
“I actually love the Tyla Album,” one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote.
I actually love the Tyla Album
— Kgosi (@raschivo) March 26, 2024
Another person tweeted about the record’s sublime quality.
Tyla's album is so good. No skips
— Iori Yagami (@StarringMohau) March 26, 2024
In addition to her album’s release on March 22, the 22-year-old dropped her latest music video for “Art,” which reached over 1 million views on its first day. Check it out below.