She also talked about her excitement about meeting pop icon and actress Cher before the awards ceremony.

“I met Cher at the Clive Davis party, and I was like, “What the heck?” I was literally in so much shock. I love her. She’s always been an inspo. Her fashion is so cool, so meeting her was honestly the highlight of the Grammy week prior to the evening. It was a really fun time. I’m going to remember it forever and ever and ever. I can’t wait to even tell my kids, that’s how much of a good time I had.”