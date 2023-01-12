One neighborhood in Boston is at the center of a powder keg of racial reckoning in the HBO three-episode docuseries Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage & Reckoning. People close to the incident relate how high tensions were when an act of violence led a city to terrorize its Black and brown citizens.

Murder in Boston shows how one crime leads to an entire neighborhood being unfairly traumatized and held liable. According to HBO, Boston is rocked in the 1980s when a husband calls 911 to say that he and his pregnant wife have been shot by a Black man.

On October 23, 1989, Charles “Chuck” Stuart places a frantic 911 call reporting that he and his pregnant wife, Carol, a white couple, have been shot by a Black man in Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood. The ensuing investigation proves to be a lightning rod for the city, igniting decades-old racial tensions and brutal targeting amidst a media firestorm.

After Carol succumbs to her injuries that night, Boston mayor Raymond Flynn declares a citywide manhunt for the killer. When Carol and Chuck’s baby also dies just days after being born, the homicides are thrust further into the spotlight. As the mostly Black and Latino residents of Boston’s Mission Hill neighborhood suffer aggressive raids, “stop and frisk” searches, and some questionable police tactics, the already fraught relationship between residents and Boston Police disintegrates. Fanned by the media uproar and simmering tensions, and with skepticism from the Black community and some members of the press about the veracity of Chuck’s story, the police face increasing pressure to solve the case and Boston is transformed into a powder keg as the quest for an arrest reaches a critical juncture.

The final episode of the series airs Dec. 18 on HBO. Episodes are available to stream on Max.

